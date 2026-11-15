Fakhar Zaman: Champions Trophy final century gave me so much but is not even in my top five

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman is a player for the big stage. For close to a decade, the left-handed batter has risen to the challenge in high stakes matches and come out on the winning side more often than not.

It all started with the 2017 ODI Champions Trophy final against India in England. India were the overwhelming favourites and Fakhar had not given any indication of what he was truly capable of; it was just his fourth ODI. When he edged Jasprit Bumrah behind at the start of the match, it seemed India were about to run away with the title.

But fate had other plans. It turned out Bumrah had bowled a no-ball. Fakhar got a reprieve, smashed 114, helped Pakistan post a massive 338 and set the stage for a crushing 180-run win over Virat Kohli’s India.

It remains the most significant win for Pakistan over India at the world stage.

Since then, the left-handed batter has made it a habit of saving his best for the most important matches. He scored an unbeaten fifty in the 2021 T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia, hit a blazing 126 not out with the help of 11 sixes against New Zealand at the 2023 ODI World Cup while chasing 402, and scored a title winning ton recently in the ODI tri-series final against Sri Lanka at home.

Last month, Fakhar hit 127 from 99 balls as Pakistan chased down a target of 326 against the islanders in the title match in Lahore, having been reduced to 14-2. The 36-year-old batter, however, does not quite know why he is so good on the big stage.

“I try to play the same in every match. I prepare the same way as well. Luckily, I have better success rate in finals and knockouts. I have no idea what changes,” Fakhar told The National in Abu Dhabi where he is participating in the Abu Dhabi T10 as part of the United Tigers team.

It has been almost 10 years since that fateful innings against India in the Champions Trophy final at The Oval. It is one of the most significant innings played by any Pakistan batter in white-ball history. But purely as a batter, Fakhar does not consider it even among his top five best knocks. Even though it will always be the most important.

“The Champions Trophy hundred gave me recognition. That was a big moment for my country. However, if I am being honest … I have scored 12 centuries in ODI cricket. I would rank that century at sixth or seventh,” Fakhar explained.

“Because as a player, I see whether I was in control and command that day. Those runs were great for my country. But I was lucky that day. I got out on a no-ball. The first 30 balls if you see ball-to-ball highlights, you would think I don’t know how to play. I was ill the previous night. However, you try to make the most of your chances.

“I think at this point, I am batting in a much better frame of mind. Ten years on, I have more belief in myself.

“I would rate the century against New Zealand (2023 ODI World Cup), 193 against South Africa (in Johannesburg in 2021), the century against Sri Lanka in tri-series final higher. But that Champions Trophy century gave us the trophy. That gave me so much.”

No interest in captaincy

His eye-catching record in white-ball matches automatically thrusts him into the realm of captaincy candidates. However, Fakhar is very clear in his mind – national team captaincy is not for him. Although he is more than happy to support the leadership group.

“I have no interest in captaincy. I only want to come to the ground and focus on cricket. A captain has so many duties and he needs to get involved in it. I just like to focus on cricket.

“You are always ready for your country. Whoever has been my captain – now Farhan is T20 captain. We talk and plan things together. Shaheen (in ODIs), I go to him to discuss things and plan. I get involved. However, I think I am better as a player and support to the captain. Captaincy has not crossed my mind.”

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Next target

For every international cricketer, the next few months are crucial. The countdown to the 2027 ODI World Cup in southern Africa has started and all top players, even those who find themselves mainly in Tests, will have one eye on the ODI World Cup as it will be played on fast and bouncy pitches that require a strong technique and mindset.

Fakhar too has the 50-over World Cup on his radar.

“I want to extend my international career as much as possible. I was speaking to Kieron Pollard the other day. Even if I don’t play leagues as much, but want to play international career as long as possible. Obviously, what matters is my fitness and form. I aim to play at least 2-3 more years for Pakistan.

“My technique is suited for bouncy tracks. Wherever there is low bounce, I struggle. Even though I am experienced enough to adjust. But my technique is suited for bouncy tracks, so my biggest target is 2027 ODI World Cup.”

For now, the Pakistan batter is focused on the Abu Dhabi T10, which has made a fresh start under new ownership of the Abu Dhabi Cricket & Sports Hub, home to the Zayed Cricket Stadium (ZCS).

“Abu Dhabi T10 right now is high quality. Two years back, I saw the games on TV – the wickets were quite strange, it was turning and swinging. Next to unplayable. But last year and this year, the wickets are amazing. The players are good, facilities are great and competition is very strong. I played the first edition in Sharjah. And I am playing again now. I am enjoying it,” Fakhar said.