The Uefa Champions League returns this week for the fifth matchday of the 2026/27 league phase.

Defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are the only teams with four wins from four, and both will fancy their chances of extending their 100 per cent records this week.

Below are our predictions for the upcoming set of fixtures. All kick-off times are UAE.

Tuesday

Bodo/Glimt v LASK, 9.45pm

The Norwegians are typically very strong on home turf and should have enough to get over the line in the opening game of the matchweek.

Prediction: 2-1

Galatasaray v Aston Villa, 9.45pm

Villa thrashed Galatasaray's rivals Fenerbahce 6-0 already this season and can grab another three points here. It will be more difficult in Istanbul, but Unai Emery's side have the quality to emerge victorious.

Prediction: 1-2

Arsenal v Borussia Dortmund, midnight

Arsenal's biggest concern is the loss of David Raya to injury during the draw with Newcastle. Dortmund are unbeaten in 10 Bundesliga games and top the table in Germany. The hosts should edge a narrow contest.

Prediction: 1-0

Como v AEK Athens, midnight

Como have been a revelation in this season's tournament and are favoured to bank another three points here.

Prediction: 3-0

Feyenoord v Porto, midnight

The Dutch side have been in poor form and were turned over by Excelsior in the Eredivisie at the weekend. Porto, meanwhile, have won 11 out of 11 in their domestic league.

Prediction: 1-3

Manchester City v Napoli, midnight

City have been poor in recent weeks and could have few complaints after being held by Fulham at the weekend. Napoli were hammered 4-1 by Porto in their most recent Champions League game and will be the outsiders at the Etihad Stadium.

Prediction: 2-1

RB Leipzig v Lens, midnight

Leipzig thrashed Union Berlin 5-1 at the weekend, and it's hard to see Lens being able to cope with that attacking firepower.

Prediction: 3-0

Real Madrid v PSV Eindhoven, midnight

PSV's attacking approach usually guarantees goals. They'll give it a go at the Bernabeu but will be wide open for the home side's attacking stars to do some damage.

Prediction: 4-2

Slovan Bratislava v Real Betis, midnight

The hosts are rock bottom of the table with a goal difference of -16. Betis should take the points here.

Prediction: 0-2

Wednesday

Sabah v Barcelona, 9.45pm

Azerbaijan's Sabah will be delighted to play host to European football royalty but are unlikely to have much joy on the pitch. It should be a chance for Barca to showcase their attacking quality.

Prediction: 0-4

Slavia Prague v Villarreal, 9.45pm

Slavia Prague have been dominant domestically but disappointing in the Champions League. Villarreal banked a win against Napoli, but lost to Liverpool before going down 6-0 against PSG. The La Liga side are favourites, but this should be tight.

Prediction: 2-2

Atletico Madrid v Viking, midnight

Atletico's defensive discipline and superior individual quality should mean their Norwegian guests leave Spain well beaten.

Prediction: 3-0

Club Brugge v Liverpool, midnight

Liverpool warmed up for this one by thrashing a poor Manchester United side 4-0 in the Premier League. Club Brugge put five past Mechelen at the weekend, but Andoni Iraola's side simply have too much attacking talent.

Prediction: 1-3

Inter Milan v Stuttgart, midnight

Inter were involved in a crazy 4-4 draw with Atalanta at the weekend, with in-form striker Pio Esposito bagging a hat-trick. Stuttgart's form has been indifferent, and they lost 2-0 at Galatasaray in their last European outing.

Prediction: 2-0

Shakhtar Donetsk v Fenerbahce, midnight

Shakhtar have been good value in their Champions League games so far and will fancy their chances against a Fener side down in sixth place in the Turkish Super Lig.

Prediction: 2-1

Lille v Bayern Munich, midnight

Bayern will be without Harry Kane, who picked up an ankle injury against Cologne on Friday. That said, they should still have the required firepower to leave France with all three points.

Prediction: 1-3

Paris Saint-Germain v Roma, midnight

Roma are going well in Serie A this season and hammered Parma 5-1 on Saturday. PSG are the best team in Europe and should emerge victorious from an entertaining clash.

Prediction: 3-1

Sporting CP v Manchester United, midnight

It's hard to predict anything positive for United right now. Mauricio Pochettino certainly has his work cut out. Sporting are in decent form and have won three of four Champions League games this term.

Prediction: 2-0