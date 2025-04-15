Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe will need to be at his best to help his side overturn a 3-0 deficit to Arsenal. AP
Mbappe’s moment: Real Madrid turn to French superstar in hope of another magical Bernabeu night

Arsenal take 3-0 lead into Uefa Champions League return leg but if any team is capable of overcoming the odds, it's Los Blancos

Steve Luckings
April 15, 2025