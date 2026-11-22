Columbus Crew manager Laurent Courtois insisted Lionel Messi should have been sent off after he threw the ball into an opponent’s face during Inter Miami's heavy 3-0 defeat in the MLS Cup playoffs on Saturday.

A frustrated Messi pushed the ball into the face of Columbus forward Gonzalo Tapia, who was trying to obstruct a throw-in being taken. Messi then launched the throw-in into Tapia's head from point-blank range.

Messi and Tapia were both shown yellow cards for the incident on the stroke of half-time by referee Allen Chapman.

However, Courtois later said that the Argentine superstar should have been given a red.

“Everybody knows that he deserved more than a yellow card,” Courtois said. “It’s just really sad.”

Chapman later defended his decision to show Messi only a yellow card. “The force used was negligible and the offence did not reach the level of violent conduct,” Chapman told reporters.

Miami were already down to 10 men when the incident happened and were losing 1-0 after an early penalty from the Chile national team player Tapia.

The defending MLS champions went on to suffer a 3-0 loss, with Taha Habroune extending Columbus’s lead shortly after half-time before Tapia added his second at Miami’s Nu Stadium.

The win means Columbus can eliminate Messi and Miami with a victory in Game 2 of their best-of-three series in Ohio on Friday.

“It was a game where nothing went right for us, and we effectively created their chances for them,” Miami coach Kily Gonzalez said.

“We didn’t produce the great performance we had hoped for. Everything went wrong, but we have to learn from it because next time, if we don’t win, we’re out.

“There’s no better challenge for us as a team than this. It’s a test of character, and I know my team has that character.”