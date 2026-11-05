Champions League: Valverde rescues Real Madrid, Kuyt gets one over Liverpool and Como put nine past Lens

Federico Valverde struck in stoppage time to preserve Real Madrid's perfect Uefa Champions League record on Wednesday, while Liverpool suffered a damaging 3-2 defeat at Fenerbahce.

Italian side Como produced one of the most extraordinary results in the competition's history with a 9-1 demolition of Lens.

Madrid twice came from behind in Athens before Valverde's 92nd-minute strike secured a dramatic victory against AEK, keeping Jose Mourinho's side second in the league-phase standings on 12 points, behind Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference.

Liverpool, meanwhile, surrendered the lead twice in Istanbul as former Anfield favourite Dirk Kuyt masterminded Fenerbahce's first Champions League victory since 2008.

Manchester City also needed a late intervention to overcome RB Leipzig 3-2, with Erling Haaland scoring the winner, while Arsenal held off a late Slavia Prague fightback to win 2-1 and move third on 10 points.

But the night's most emphatic performance came in France, where Cesc Fabregas' Como scored six second-half goals to equal the competition's biggest winning margin.

Madrid leave it late

Mourinho's side looked in danger of surrendering their 100 per cent record when AEK took the lead twice, but the Spanish giants demonstrated their resilience to secure a fourth successive victory.

Aboubakary Koita opened the scoring in the 12th minute, cutting inside before firing into the top corner from just inside the penalty area.

Thibaut Courtois denied Luka Jovic before Jude Bellingham equalised in the 32nd minute, producing a deft backheel finish from Marc Cucurella's low delivery.

AEK restored their advantage in the 75th minute when Stavros Pilios finished after Koita's driving run and pass, but their lead lasted only three minutes before Kylian Mbappe converted Denzel Dumfries' cross.

Valverde then delivered the decisive moment, his long-range effort finding the net in the second minute of stoppage time to leave the home supporters stunned.

"In the two critical moments, 1-0 and 2-1, we knew how to react, show personality, and chase the result," Mourinho said.

"The team with more individual quality won, where one player produced that fantastic goal."

Kuyt gets one over Liverpool

Liverpool's winning start ended painfully as Fenerbahce came from behind twice before claiming a memorable victory through Vedat Muriqi's late header.

Trey Nyoni gave the visitors the lead in the 25th minute with a low volley that deflected off Kojo Peprah Oppong, but Mason Greenwood equalised four minutes later with a free kick that also took a deflection on its way past Alisson Becker.

Liverpool regained the advantage in the 69th minute when substitutes Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak combined, the latter powering a close-range header beyond Ederson.

However, the lead lasted only four minutes. N'Golo Kante's delivery from a short corner was diverted by Gakpo, allowing Archie Brown to score at the far post.

Fenerbahce's Vedat Muriqi celebrates scoring the winning goal against Liverpool. Reuters Show caption: Fenerbahce's Vedat Muriqi celebrates scoring the winning goa…

Brown then supplied the cross for Muriqi's headed winner.

"The main reason I can find for why we lost this game is we conceded from three set pieces," Iraola said.

"We knew it was one of the strengths of Fenerbahce. We concede from a free-kick, a corner and even from the long throw at the end. It's frustration because it's a difficult place to come here and play."

For Kuyt, who enjoyed a successful spell at Anfield as a player, it was a particularly satisfying result in his interim managerial role.

"We made a miracle tonight; not many expected us to win," the Dutchman said.

Liverpool drop to eighth on nine points, while Fenerbahce climb to 19th on five.

Haaland has final say for City

Manchester City survived a spirited Leipzig performance to secure three points and move seventh in the standings.

Castello Lukeba's own goal gave City the lead in the 37th minute, but Ridle Baku equalised four minutes after half-time.

Enzo Fernandez restored the visitors' advantage with a header in the 58th minute before Antonio Nusa levelled again three minutes later.

Haaland finally settled the contest in the 78th minute, sliding in at the far post to convert Elliot Anderson's low cross.

The Norwegian has now scored 13 goals against Leipzig, having previously represented Borussia Dortmund and City against the German club.

"Overall, I thought the performance was good," said City boss Enzo Maresca. "For some moments, we struggled. For some moments, we were very good."

"But we conceded two silly goals that we need to avoid."

Leipzig remain in the elimination places, six points behind seventh-placed City.

Como make history in France

Como continued their remarkable debut Champions League campaign under Fabregas with a stunning 9-1 victory over Lens, matching the competition's biggest winning margin.

Anastasios Douvikas scored a hat-trick and provided an assist as the Italian side followed their 4-1 victory over Manchester United with another emphatic performance.

Como led 3-0 at half time before producing six more goals after the interval.

Nico Paz, Lucas da Cunha, Marc-Oliver Kempf, Mattia Liberali, Martin Baturina and Matteo Papaccioli also found the net, while Ruben Aguilar scored Lens' consolation.

The result matched Liverpool's 8-0 victory over Besiktas in 2007 and Real Madrid's 8-0 win against Malmo in 2015 in terms of winning margin. Como also became only the second team to score nine goals in a Champions League match, after Bayern Munich.

Fabregas, however, urged his players to remain grounded despite the scale of their achievement.

"It was a beautiful night for Como, but feet on the ground, humility and keep working," he said.

"We have to learn to think, 'OK, it's a good day, but we have to continue'."

Como move fourth on nine points, having scored 19 goals in their first four matches.