The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has reinstated Senegal as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations winners after their appeal against being stripped of the title was successful.

Senegal won the final 1-0 after beating hosts Morocco in Rabat, following chaotic scenes that saw Lions of Teranga players storm off the pitch in protest at a penalty awarded against them during the match last January.

That resulted in the Confederation of African Football (CAF) appeals board saying that Senegal had breached competition regulations by leaving the field of play, and the board awarded the crown to Morocco.

Senegal appealed against that decision and on Tuesday CAS published the verdict of its panel of three judges which returned a unanimous verdict in their favour. The panel found that “the referee did ⁠not commit any error of law” in restarting the game, CAS Secretary General Matthieu Reeb said.

In response, the Moroccan Football Federation says it will "initiate all necessary legal proceedings" to challenge the decision. The Senegalese ‌FA described the ruling as "a tremendous victory" for the country that maintained the integrity of the sport.

The chaos at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium began in stoppage time after Morocco were awarded a penalty, with the game goalless, when Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala adjudged that El Hadji Malick Diouf had fouled Brahim Diaz.

Senegal manager Pape Bouna Thiaw, already furious at decisions that he perceived had not gone his team's way, ordered his players to leave the pitch.

This caused a delay of nearly 15 minutes before forward Sadio Mane helped persuade his teammates back onto the pitch and the match restarted with Morocco attacker Diaz having his penalty saved. Senegal then won the match in extra-time courtesy of Pape Gueye's goal.

Two months later, CAF appeal judges cited Afcon tournament regulations stating that if a team “refuses to play or leaves the ground before the regular end of the match without the authorisation of the referee, it shall be considered loser and shall be eliminated for good from the current competition”.

CAF's appeal board cancelled that result and declared Morocco 3-0 winners, and Senegal then appealed to CAS, calling the decision “a travesty”.

The CAS ruling said it considered that “the referee's decision to resume the match or to stop it fell definitively within his sole authority”.

“By blowing his whistle to restart play, the referee considered that the conditions for resuming the match had been met – both teams were on the pitch again, and both expressed their willingness to resume,” the ruling added.

CAS said the referee's decision to resume play fell within his sole authority and that the effects of that decision were limited to the pitch. Articles 82 and 84 of the Cup of Nations regulations, which Morocco relied on, apply only when a referee calls off a match permanently, the panel said. They did not apply here.

The panel acknowledged that the referee had decided under extreme tension, but said this did not justify calling his decision “arbitrary.”

The panel was chaired by French sports law expert Gerald Simon, with assistance from Italian international law professor Luigi Fumagalli and Ulrich Haas, a Hamburg-based ​attorney and professor of law at the University of Zurich.

“There could ‌only be one winner in this final, just ⁠as there could only be one winner in this ​legal process. The law has spoken. I think we simply have to accept the decision of ​the Court of ‌Arbitration for Sport,” Reeb told reporters.

“The team's temporary withdrawal from the field was not followed by the abandonment of the match. ⁠If the referee had blown the final whistle, he could have done so, and perhaps things would ⁠have turned out differently. The CAS arbitrators considered that the referee was within his rights," he added.

The result of the January 18 final in Rabat ⁠is confirmed as 1-0 for Senegal. “Again ‌and Always African Champions,” the Senegalese football federation posted on Instagram.