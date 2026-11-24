The overwhelming majority of Democratic voters want to end the war with Iran now and more than half would support a government shutdown over the issue, a new poll has shown.

The survey, conducted by the University of Maryland and Ipsos last week, found that 80 per cent of Democrats want the war to end "now, regardless of terms" and 51 per cent favour including an Iran war-funding cutoff in the upcoming stopgap funding bill in Congress.

Fifty-three per cent of Democrats support Congress withholding funds for military operations as a way of forcing the end of the war.

Overall, 55 per cent of all Americans want to end the war now, including 59 per cent of Independents and 25 per cent of Republicans.

"If faced with tying the budget to cutting war funding, he [President Donald Trump] may risk shutting down the government, blaming it on Democrats," the survey analysis read. "As is implicit in the wording of our poll question on this issue, the Democratic public is apparently prepared to take that risk."

Congress will reconvene next week and faces a December 11 deadline to pass legislation to fund the government to avoid a shutdown, which will shutter federal agencies across the country until an agreement is reached.

Democrats and Republicans appear to be far from a deal, and while it's likely Congress will pass a continuing resolution to kick the budget can down the road until next year, the Iran war could prove to be a major roadblock.

Mr Trump is seeking a significant expansion of the defence budget, but Democrats, and even some Republicans, have voiced opposition.

“We’re going to fight to get that Iran funding removed for offensive military capability,” said progressive Democratic Representative Ro Khanna.

On Friday, Democratic Senator Tim Kaine said that a group of Senate Democrats had finalised a proposal to cut off funding for the Iran war and were in talks with Republicans on the issue. Mr Kaine has been a major force behind enforcing the War Powers Act, which blocks presidents from engaging in conflicts without congressional approval.

While the proposal would block money from being used for offensive actions against Iran without congressional approval, it would allow for spending to defend US troops and evacuate American civilians in an attack, Mr Kaine said.

Even if Republicans and Democrats come to an agreement on the funding bill, Mr Trump might refuse to sign it. After the midterms delivered a sweep for Democrats, giving them firm control of Congress from next year, Mr Trump has hinted that he would make liberal use of the presidential veto.

"They're going to send things my way and I'm going to veto them," Mr Trump said at a recent press conference, saying he would use the presidential power as a negotiating tactic. "If they want to get things done, I want to get things done, too."

If Congress fails to come to an agreement or if Mr Trump vetoes the agreed-upon spending bill, the government will shut down for the third time since the President returned to office last year.