The Legend of Maula Jatt to be re-released in UAE cinemas for Eid

Pakistani blockbuster The Legend of Maula Jatt is getting re-released six months after it first hit cinema screens.

A report from Variety says the film, which stars Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan and Hamza Ali Abbasi, will be back in theatres in select locations for the Eid holiday, including two theatres in the UAE, as well as locations in the UK, US and Canada.

The movie has become Pakistan’s highest grossing film of all time, amassing $13.8 million worldwide on 500 screens, according to Box Office Mojo. It is a reboot of the 1979 film Maula Jatt by Yunus Malik.

For those who missed it when it was originally released, Star Cinemas at Al Ghurair Centre in Dubai and Grand Mall in Ajman will screen the film with 10am showings in Dubai or 9pm showings in Ajman. It will be available to watch on the big screen until Wednesday.

The Legend of Maula Jatt tells the story of a rivalry between local folk hero Maula Jatt (Fawad Khan) and his arch nemesis and the leader of a brutal clan, Noori Natt (Abbasi). Mahira Khan plays Jatt’s romantic love interest, Mukkho.

“We are absolutely delighted to witness history in the making," said Pranab Kapadia, founder of Moviegoers Entertainment, the overseas distributors for the film.

"Never before has any [Pakistan] film re-released within six months of its original release. Thanks to the love of audiences across the globe and support from our exhibition partners, The Legend of Maula Jatt continues to set box office records."

Ammara Hikmat, who was a producer on the film, also took to her social media to share the good news.

“Overflowing with gratitude towards the entire team of @maulajattofficial for making this film such a massive success! Thank you for pouring so much love, creativity and hard work into this film,” she wrote.

“This success wouldn’t have been possible without the enthusiasm and appreciation of our amazing audience. Thank you for spreading the word and for making it a box office hit. It means the world to us!”