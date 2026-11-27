Police have impounded a car in Dubai after its driver committed a series of traffic offences, putting his and other road users' lives at risk.

The motorist, who filmed himself to post the footage on social media, drove recklessly, failed to stay in one lane, overtook on the hard shoulder and was weaving through traffic dangerously.

The owner must now pay Dh50,000 ($13,615) for the impounded vehicle to be released.

Brig Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, director of the General Department of Traffic, warned that such actions show blatant disregard for the lives of road users. He stressed that Dubai Police will not tolerate motorists using public roads to show off or perform dangerous manoeuvres for social media attention.

He said sudden swerving, dangerous overtaking and weaving through traffic can cause serious accidents, resulting in injury, loss of life and property damage. He also warned that sharing such videos online could encourage young people and teenagers to copy the stunts.

Motorists are urged to follow traffic rules, observe speed limits, maintain safe distances and avoid dangerous overtaking.

The driver was seen driving recklessly, failing to stay in the designated lane, overtaking on the hard shoulder. Photo: Dubai Police Show caption: The driver was seen driving recklessly, failing to stay in t…

Brig bin Suwaidan encouraged the public to report dangerous driving through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or the We Are All Police service.

He said Dubai Police's smart traffic-monitoring systems and field teams would continue to identify offenders and take firm action against behaviour that threatens road safety.

“Public roads are no place for showing off or seeking fame and gaining social media views must never come at the expense of innocent lives and public safety,” he said.