A driver has been arrested by UAE authorities over a plot to smuggle more than 24kg of drugs inside the chassis of a lorry entering a land border crossing.

The illicit haul - made up of 20.47kg of crystal methamphetamine and 3.7kg of marijuana - was seized following an operation led by teams from the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP).

The ICP said the drugs were contained in 28 plastic packages found within a specially constructed compartment within the trailer's chassis, in an effort to evade customs inspections systems and K9 detection units.

Customs inspectors used advanced inspection equipment to uncover the equipment after spotting the suspicious compartment.

Legal action has been taken against the driver, the ICP said in a statement on Wednesday. It did not reveal the date or location of the incident.

The ICP said the operation highlighted the efficiency and preparedness of the UAE's inspection and control procedures across land, air and sea ports and underlined their ability to combat drug smuggling efforts.

Fight against drugs

It is the latest success in the UAE's fight against crime networks using increasingly sophisticated techniques to smuggle drugs into the country.

Earlier this month, UAE and Iraqi authorities dismantled a multinational drug smuggling network by intercepting a major narcotics shipment in Ras Al Khaimah.

Authorities arrested 20 suspects after preventing the smuggling of 200,000 Captagon tablets and more than 30kg of narcotics into the country.

The operation was carried out by the National Anti-Narcotics Agency in co-operation with Ras Al Khaimah Police, Iraq's General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs and the Federal Public Prosecution authorities.

A senior UN official recently warned that methamphetamine is taking hold across the Middle East as drug gangs move to fill the gap left by the collapse of Syria's Captagon trade.

The end of the war in Syria ruined production of Captagon and broke up the smuggling networks that had flooded the region with the illegal pills, said Siri Bjune of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) at the World Police Summit in Dubai.