UAE and Iraq join forces to thwart plan to smuggle 200,000 Captagon pills into Ras Al Khaimah

UAE and Iraqi authorities have dismantled a multinational drug smuggling network by intercepting a major narcotics shipment in Ras Al Khaimah.

Authorities arrested 20 suspects after preventing the smuggling of 200,000 Captagon tablets and more than 30kg of narcotics into the country. The operation was carried out by the National Anti-Narcotics Agency in co-operation with Ras Al Khaimah Police, Iraq's General Directorate of Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances Affairs and the Federal Public Prosecution authorities.

The suspects, who are of Arab, African, and Asian nationalities, are alleged to have planned to take the drugs into the UAE through a border area in Ras Al Khaimah and distribute it in the country. The confiscated drugs included cocaine, crystal meth, marijuana and hashish, as well as the synthetic narcotic Spice.

The UAE and Iraqi authorities exchanged intelligence to uncover the network's plan to move large quantities of drugs into the country, leading to the operation.

In a statement, Iraq said investigators collected, analysed and exchanged intelligence with authorities in the UAE. Security teams developed an operation that resulted in the interception of the shipment and the arrest of several suspects in possession of narcotics. Authorities apprehended the remaining suspects in separate raids.

The 20 suspects arrested by Dubai Police were of Arab, African, and Asian nationalities. Photo: Wam Show caption: The 20 suspects arrested by Dubai Police were of Arab, Afric…

Iraqi authorities said curbing drug trafficking required international partnerships rather than only domestic efforts. They emphasised that the sharing of intelligence and co-ordination among agencies are essential to tracking criminal networks, disrupting their plans and cutting off smuggling routes.

UAE authorities said the operation disrupted international drug trafficking networks and showed the importance of co-operation among regional security agencies.