Dubai Police arrest drugs gang and confiscate 28,000 tramadol

Dubai Police have arrested a drugs gang and confiscated almost 26kg of narcotics.

The force found drugs including crystal meth, hashish, heroin, and marijuana as well as 27,913 tramadol tablets during the operation.

Unapproved possession of tramadol is illegal in the UAE. The gang was led by a dealer operating outside of the country.

Brig Khalid bin Muwaiza, director of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics at Dubai Police, said an investigation led to the arrest of a suspect who was found to have crystal meth in his possession. Further investigations led to the discovery of the other gang members and the rest of the drugs they were moving.

“We set up a well-planned ambush that resulted in the arrest of the remaining six suspects, both those who placed the drugs at the two locations and those who came to receive the hidden quantities,” he said.

“Investigations revealed that they relied on distributing the drugs in different locations, either for exchange or to deliver the drugs to users.

“They also revealed that they were working with an international gang outside the country's borders to traffic, promote, and harm society.”

Dubai Police “will strike with an iron fist at anyone who dares to tamper with the security of society and will dismember criminals and drug dealers, even if they are outside the country”, he added.

