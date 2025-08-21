Abu Dhabi police seize more than 300kg of crystal meth in major bust

Abu Dhabi Police have arrested a gang of three men who they say smuggled 377kg of crystal meth hidden in drums of oil used for sewing machines.
The force acted in co-ordination with the National Anti-Narcotics Authority. The suspects were only described as Asian.
News of the bust follows a spate of seizures of crystal meth in the Gulf in recent years.
Brig Taher Ghareeb Al Dhaheri, Director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate at Abu Dhabi Police, said the gang hid the drugs in the oil drums. The arrests came when officers laid a trap for the gang - but the force did not detail what happened.
Drug clampdown
President Sheikh Mohammed this month issued a decree establishing a National Anti-Narcotics Authority.
The agency has the responsibility of combating drug trafficking and smuggling, as well as overseeing the rehabilitation and treatment of addicts.
The authority, chaired by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad, will also create and implement strategies addressing narcotics and related crimes.
Liaising with other agencies to tackle the sale of illegal drugs is also within its remit. The body, an independent federal entity affiliated to the UAE Cabinet, works closely with other national agencies to prevent illegal drugs being smuggled into or leaving the country.
Brig Al Dhaheri called on the UAE community to alert the authority of any information related to drug consumption or trading by calling 8002626.
