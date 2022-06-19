Crystal meth, hash and Lyrica most common drugs seized, UAE police say

Ras Al Khaimah Police have carried out a campaign against suspected drug dealers.

Raids by the force’s anti-narcotics department resulted in 185 arrests and the confiscation of nearly 429 kilograms of drugs, including 72,000 tablets, last year.

Arrests were made with help from other local police forces. Police said by using advanced technology, they were able to trace suspects who promoted drugs on social media.

WhatsApp text and voice messages that were detected by officers offered links to hashish, crystal methamphetamine and gabapentin, an anti-anxiety medicine sold under the brand name Lyrica.

Dealers sold each ten grams of hashish for Dh400 and charged the same amount for five grams of crystal meth, a video by the force showed.

The footage shows a conversation between a drug dealer and a potential buyer.

“All is available,” the dealer is heard saying.

Suspects were found and their movements kept under surveillance.

The video shows officers as they remove drugs that were stashed in a washing machine during one of the raids.

“This is the outcome of the dedication and efficiency of the work team assigned to these tasks,” said Colonel Ibrahim Jassim Al Tunaiji, head of the Anti-Narcotics Department.

Read More Dubai Police crack down on dealers selling drugs online

He said they will continue to work with police forces at home and abroad to foil drug smuggling.

The senior officer urged families to supervise their children and monitor any behavioural changes that may signal they were using drugs.

“Families play a major role in protecting children from falling victims to drug addiction,” he said.

“That is by raising children’s awareness, knowing their friends, and monitoring their behaviour.”

He said educational institutions and youth clubs are also responsible and need to keep youngsters occupied — especially during the summer break.

The Gulf's war on captagon: in pictures