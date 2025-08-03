President Sheikh Mohamed has established an anti narcotics authority in the UAE. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed has established an anti narcotics authority in the UAE. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed has established an anti narcotics authority in the UAE. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court
President Sheikh Mohamed has established an anti narcotics authority in the UAE. Abdulla Al Bedwawi / UAE Presidential Court

News

UAE

President Sheikh Mohamed establishes new National Anti Narcotics Authority

Organisation will tackle illegal drugs trade and help with rehabilitation of addicts

The National

August 03, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

President Sheikh Mohamed issued a decree establishing a National Anti Narcotics Authority in the UAE.

The agency has the responsibility of combating drug trafficking and smuggling, as well as overseeing the rehabilitation and treatment of addicts.

The authority, chaired by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, will also create and implement strategies addressing narcotics and related crimes.

Liaising with other agencies to tackle the sale of illegal drugs will also be a remit of the authority, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.

"The National Anti-Narcotics Authority will undertake a comprehensive set of vital mandates, reflecting the UAE’s strategic vision to bolster community security, combat various drug-related crimes, and ensure an effective legislative and operational environment to curb this phenomenon," Wam said.

"A key mandate includes tackling drug trafficking by tracking and dismantling smuggling and distribution networks, co-ordinating with security and judicial authorities to ensure offenders are brought to justice in accordance with the nation’s laws."

The body, which is an independent federal entity affiliated to the UAE Cabinet, will work closely with other national agencies to prevent illegal drugs being smuggled into or leaving the country.

Another facet of the authority's remit will be dealing with chemicals used for non-medical purposes. This involves developing licensing mechanisms, trading and storage conditions and customs clearance procedures to ensure the lawful use of chemicals and preventing their misuse in illegal activities.

Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon

Roger Federer's record at Wimbledon

1999 - 1st round

2000 - 1st round

2001 - Quarter-finalist

2002 - 1st round

2003 - Winner

2004 - Winner

2005 - Winner

2006 - Winner

2007 - Winner

2008 - Finalist

2009 - Winner

2010 - Quarter-finalist

2011 - Quarter-finalist

2012 - Winner

2013 - 2nd round

2014 - Finalist

2015 - Finalist

2016 - Semi-finalist

More on Coronavirus in France
The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo
Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178
Engine: 3.7-litre V6
Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm
Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm
Transmission: Seven-speed automatic
​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Kareem Shaheen on Canada
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI

'The Predator'
Dir: Shane Black
Starring: Olivia Munn, Boyd Holbrook, Keegan-Michael Key
Two and a half stars

BMW M5 specs

Engine: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V-8 petrol enging with additional electric motor

Power: 727hp

Torque: 1,000Nm

Transmission: 8-speed auto

Fuel consumption: 10.6L/100km

On sale: Now

Price: From Dh650,000

Five%20calorie-packed%20Ramadan%20drinks
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERooh%20Afza%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20contains%20414%20calories%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETang%20orange%20drink%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20serving%20contains%20300%20calories%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ECarob%20beverage%20mix%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20serving%20contains%20about%20300%20calories%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EQamar%20Al%20Din%20apricot%20drink%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20saving%20contains%2061%20calories%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EVimto%20fruit%20squash%3C%2Fstrong%3E%0D%3Cbr%3E100ml%20serving%20contains%2030%20calories%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
What the law says

Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.

“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.

“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”

If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha

Starring: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shantanu Maheshwari, Jimmy Shergill, Saiee Manjrekar

Director: Neeraj Pandey

Rating: 2.5/5

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
Killing of Qassem Suleimani

Engine: 80 kWh four-wheel-drive

Transmission: eight-speed automatic

Power: 402bhp

Torque: 760Nm

Price: From Dh280,000

Other workplace saving schemes
  • The UAE government announced a retirement savings plan for private and free zone sector employees in 2023.
  • Dubai’s savings retirement scheme for foreign employees working in the emirate’s government and public sector came into effect in 2022.
  • National Bonds unveiled a Golden Pension Scheme in 2022 to help private-sector foreign employees with their financial planning.
  • In April 2021, Hayah Insurance unveiled a workplace savings plan to help UAE employees save for their retirement.
  • Lunate, an Abu Dhabi-based investment manager, has launched a fund that will allow UAE private companies to offer employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits.
While you're here
Jetour T1 specs

Engine: 2-litre turbocharged

Power: 254hp

Torque: 390Nm

Price: From Dh126,000

Available: Now

The National's picks

4.35pm: Tilal Al Khalediah
5.10pm: Continous
5.45pm: Raging Torrent
6.20pm: West Acre
7pm: Flood Zone
7.40pm: Straight No Chaser
8.15pm: Romantic Warrior
8.50pm: Calandogan
9.30pm: Forever Young

More from this package
More from Neighbourhood Watch:
More on this story
Dhadak 2

Director: Shazia Iqbal

Starring: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri 

Rating: 1/5

MATCH INFO

Chelsea 1
Alonso (62')

Huddersfield Town 1
Depoitre (50')

The biog

Name: Mariam Ketait

Emirate: Dubai

Hobbies: I enjoy travelling, experiencing new things, painting, reading, flying, and the French language

Favourite quote: "Be the change you wish to see" - unknown

Favourite activity: Connecting with different cultures

Crops that could be introduced to the UAE

1: Quinoa 

2. Bathua 

3. Amaranth 

4. Pearl and finger millet 

5. Sorghum

While you're here
While you're here
While you're here
The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Updated: August 03, 2025, 12:54 PM`
UAEAbu DhabiSheikh Mohamed bin ZayedDrugs
Read next...
Dubai Police have arrested and extradited two French men facing fraud and drug trafficking charges in their home country. Photo: Dubai Police

Dubai extradites two men to France on fraud and drugs charges

Sharjah Police uncovered an international drug operation spanning Canada, Spain and the UAE. Wam

Sharjah suspect coerced family into drug smuggling, says ministry