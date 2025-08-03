President Sheikh Mohamed establishes new National Anti Narcotics Authority

President Sheikh Mohamed issued a decree establishing a National Anti Narcotics Authority in the UAE.
The agency has the responsibility of combating drug trafficking and smuggling, as well as overseeing the rehabilitation and treatment of addicts.
The authority, chaired by Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, will also create and implement strategies addressing narcotics and related crimes.
Liaising with other agencies to tackle the sale of illegal drugs will also be a remit of the authority, state news agency Wam reported on Sunday.
"The National Anti-Narcotics Authority will undertake a comprehensive set of vital mandates, reflecting the UAE’s strategic vision to bolster community security, combat various drug-related crimes, and ensure an effective legislative and operational environment to curb this phenomenon," Wam said.
"A key mandate includes tackling drug trafficking by tracking and dismantling smuggling and distribution networks, co-ordinating with security and judicial authorities to ensure offenders are brought to justice in accordance with the nation’s laws."
The body, which is an independent federal entity affiliated to the UAE Cabinet, will work closely with other national agencies to prevent illegal drugs being smuggled into or leaving the country.
Another facet of the authority's remit will be dealing with chemicals used for non-medical purposes. This involves developing licensing mechanisms, trading and storage conditions and customs clearance procedures to ensure the lawful use of chemicals and preventing their misuse in illegal activities.
What the law says
Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East.
“Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains.
“Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.”
If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.
