Dubai extradites two men to France on fraud and drugs charges

Two men have been arrested by Dubai Police and extradited to France to face fraud and drug trafficking charges in their home country.

The suspects were detained after red notices were issued against them by Interpol and the EU's Europol, the Dubai force said on Friday.

The two men were handed over to authorities in France, where they are accused of serious crimes including attempted fraud and trafficking narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

“Search and investigation teams launched a tracking operation based on red notices,” Dubai Police said in a statement. “The suspects and their homes were identified and monitored until they were arrested.”

The force said it was committed to supporting a strong global security network to combat crime.

The International Co-operation Department at the UAE’s Ministry of Justice received the arrest warrants and handed the suspects over to France, in conjunction with the emirate’s police and public prosecution.

“These suspects were involved in organised international crimes including murder, money laundering, armed robbery, drug trafficking and crime gang leaders,” the force added.

The latest operation brings the number of wanted suspects extradited to France by Dubai Police to 10 in 2025.

This week, The National reported how a former Molodovan justice minister arrested in the UAE was extradited to France to face fraud charges.

Vitalie Pirlog was arrested in June at the request of French authorities who had asked Interpol to issue a red notice against him, state news agency Wam reported.

On July 13, the force arrested and extradited three alleged Belgian crime gang leaders facing human and drug trafficking charges in their home country.

The three suspects – Mathias Akyazili, Giorgi Faes and Othman El Ballouti – were listed in the most-wanted category by Interpol and Europol.

