Former Moldovan justice minister wanted by Interpol on corruption charges arrested in UAE

The Ministry of Interior has announced the arrest of Moldovan Vitalie Pirlog, who is wanted by Interpol in connection with an international corruption case.

Mr Pirlog was arrested in the UAE at the request of French authorities who asked for a red notice be issued against him by Interpol, state news agency Wam reported, adding that he faces charges including forgery, offering and mediating bribes, and fraud.

In addition to previously serving as his country's justice minister, Mr Pirlog also performed a senior role in Interpol, where he was the chairman of the Interpol Commission for the Control of Files.

"The arrest was carried out under continuing co-ordination with international and regional partners, including law enforcement agencies and global organisations, as part of broader efforts to ensure community safety and international security," Wam stated.

"French authorities commended the professionalism and determination of the UAE Ministry of Interior, stating that such co-ordinated action underscores the importance of international co-operation in combating transnational crime."

