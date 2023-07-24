UAE joins forces with UN and Interpol to tackle environmental crimes

The UAE has joined forces with the UN, Interpol and other key global entities to tackle crimes against the environment.

Five major initiatives including the establishment in Abu Dhabi of a global training centre to support police services – first online and then as a physical hub – are set to be rolled out over the next two years.

Other initiatives announced on Monday will see:

the formation of an Interpol-led joint climate operations unit to target environmental crime;

a global assessment of how countries are prepared to tackle the issue;

a research paper developed by the UN leading to new insights about the topic;

expert training to allow existing UN Police personnel become “climate incident observers” so they can be deployed to areas affected by extreme events

“Global challenges require global solutions,” said Lt Col Dana Humaid, director general of the international affairs bureau at the Ministry of Interior. “Not only is it critical that law enforcement is prepared for climate change but that we also have the means and understanding to prevent and prosecute crimes against the environment.”

The drive is spearheaded by the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate (I2LEC) that was announced by the Ministry of Interior and the UN Office on Drugs and Crime earlier this year.

I comes with about four months to go before the UAE hosts Cop28. Several I2LEC events will take place at the UN climate summit in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 that aim to raise awareness about the initiative.

Results of the research paper and data from the global assessment are expected to be outlined at the crucial talks.

Protecting the planet

Crimes against the environment include the illegal wildlife trade, illicit mining, trafficking in precious metals and waste, and forest and fisheries crime.

The have negative consequences for public health, the economy, the environment, vulnerable communities and biodiversity.

Organised crime gangs are often heavily involved, with the illegal wildlife trade thought to be worth about $20 billion annually. The narcotics trade also hurts the environment, with crops and forests destroyed to grow drugs.

Lt Col Humaid said the ministry would lead the global assessment part of the five initiatives, which would show the “gaps and needs” of police services across the world in relation to climate change.

“Following this, we will also be establishing a global training hub in Abu Dhabi to support law enforcement agencies around the world in this endeavour,” Lt Col Humaid.

Hatem Aly, UNODC regional representative for the GCC, welcomed the drive and said it would start work on the paper and aim to present findings at Cop28.

Steven Kavanagh, executive director for police services at Interpol, said that tackling environmental crime had become a key mission.

“As the stakes of climate change raise, our environmental security strategy must reflect the scale of the threat we all face,” he said.

This summer has seen numerous extreme weather events scientists have linked to climate change. Heatwaves have scorched America and Europe with raging wildfires forcing thousands to flee Greek islands. June was the hottest month globally since records began, EU scientists said.

Police to join climate fight

The proposal to train members of the UN Police as “climate incident observers” could see existing staff deployed to areas affected by extreme climate events where they could report on major incidents and document lessons learnt. The UAE has pledged to provide the first contingent and aims to become a UN-accredited training centre.

“A comprehensive response to address the climate crisis is urgently needed,” said UN Police adviser Faisal Shahkar.

“Mainstreaming environmentally responsive policing through critical partnerships such as this contributes towards building a UN Police force that is better prepared for a future of rising temperatures, increased food and water insecurity, climate-related crime and conflict.”

Aside from UNODC, the I2LEC comprises Interpol, geographic information system software maker Esri, a joint unit of the UN Environment Programme and the Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Action and UN Police.

More details about the five initiatives are expected in the coming months.