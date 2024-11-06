Interpol's largest operation to fight human trafficking and migrant smuggling saves thousands

Thousands of victims have been rescued and hundreds of criminals arrested in Interpol’s biggest operation against people trafficking and <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/migrants/" target="_blank">migrant </a>smuggling, the global crime-fighting organisation has revealed. The five-day operation has revealed the scale of the movement of people across four continents, the large numbers of people involved and the misery of those exploited by ruthless organised <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/crime/" target="_blank">crime </a>gangs. Interpol released details of the recent operation, named Operation Liberterra II, at its <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/us/2024/11/06/unprecedented-surge-in-cybercrime-with-hack-taking-place-every-39-seconds-says-interpol/" target="_blank">annual general assembly</a> in Glasgow on Wednesday. Raids by law enforcement and other authorities led to the rescue of 3,222 potential victims of human trafficking and identified 17,793 irregular migrants, said <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/uae/2023/07/24/uae-joins-forces-with-un-and-interpol-to-tackle-environmental-crimes/" target="_blank">Interpol.</a> During Operation Liberterra II, 2,517 arrests were made, 850 of which were specifically on human trafficking or migrant smuggling charges. The action included: · The rescue of 1,500 irregular migrants and the arrest of 94 suspected smugglers in<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank"> Turkey.</a> · UK authorities arrested a 32-year-old Syrian man in Nottingham. He was wanted by Romania for illegally transporting migrants from Bulgaria to the country for onward travel to the Netherlands. · <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/turkey/" target="_blank">Tunisian </a>authorities intercepted 27 people, including 21 minors, attempting to travel to Britain under the pretence of a language study trip. · Seven suspects were arrested in <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/algeria/" target="_blank">Algeria</a> on money laundering charges in connection with organising migrant smuggling. · Serbian police arrested 12 suspects linked to two organised criminal groups which enabled the journeys of at least 178 irregular migrants to Bosnia and Herzegovina, a <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/world/uk-news/2023/08/14/afghan-refugee-tried-14-times-to-cross-english-channel-before-making-it-to-uk/" target="_blank">common route for migrants </a>from the Middle East. · Authorities in Montenegro arrested 11 members of an organised group suspected of smuggling 350 migrants from Asia into the European Union. Police recovered cash, phones, vehicles, asylum documents and foreign passports. Details of the Interpol operation come as <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/2024/11/05/france-issues-tough-jail-sentences-for-iraqi-kurdish-channel-migrant-smugglers/" target="_blank">18 members </a>of an Iraqi-Kurdish-led <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/news/uk/2024/06/26/people-smugglers-will-need-bigger-boat-if-labour-win-election-sunak-says/" target="_blank">smuggling gang </a>were sentenced to <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/tags/prisons" target="_blank">prison</a> terms of up to 15 years by a court in Lille, France. Asked by <i>The National </i>about the sentences handed to the Kurds and the continuing efforts to disrupt the people smuggling gangs Richard Chambers, Interpol’s director of organised and emerging crime, admitted there were plenty of other people smugglers willing to step into the shoes of those arrested and law enforcement was “in this for long game”. “It's not a short game so if any country or Interpol thinks that by putting a certain number of people in jail, is the end of it we're kidding ourselves,” he said. “The reality is that with organised crime groups, they operate a business model. You can take out some players but you've got to keep out taking out those players that will then fill those gaps. “When countries make arrests that often leads to the next thing and through those investigations, we find another group operating. “They're always looking for new, better, faster, harder-to-detect means of doing stuff, no doubt about it, and that's why our role is to keep to pace with that.” About 24,000 flights were monitored and officers sent to known trafficking and smuggling hotspots, with about 8 million checks carried out against Interpol’s databases in the operation which took place at the end of September and the beginning of last month. Interpol says the operation revealed an increasing number of Asian migrants, particularly Vietnamese, detected in the Americas during the operational week. Venezuelan citizens, however, remain the largest group of irregular migrants reported by participating countries, with most migrating to North and South America. Mr Chambers said “personally I was blown away by the results” that brought home to him the transnational nature of people trafficking and migrant smuggling. “Liberterra allowed us to really shine a spotlight on what can be achieved in one week, and those results were more than what I was expecting but I think it points to the significance of the problem,” he said. “So what about 51 other weeks of the year?” He said the transportation of humans across the globe “is a growing business and so it's our growing business”. “The UK has seen this, Europe has seen this, America has seen this. So when, when there are challenges globally, what comes out of that is vulnerability, and organised crime groups will export that vulnerability,” he said. Interpol said that as part of the operation authorities in Syria identified a group of doctors suspected of organ trafficking. In Iraq, 25 people were arrested in connection with a trafficking ring involved in forced begging. Officers also raided a warehouse in the Philippines where more than 250 people, mostly Chinese citizens, were running romance scams on an industrial scale. Officers are now examining seized devices and carrying out interviews to separate the potential victims of trafficking from members of the criminal enterprise. “In their relentless pursuit of profit, organised crime groups continue to exploit men, women and children – often multiple times over,” said Jurgen Stock, the outgoing Interpol secretary general. “While still preliminary, the results of this operation highlight the vast scale of the challenge facing law enforcement, underscoring that only co-ordinated action can counteract these threats.”