Operation Liberterra II led to the rescue of 3,222 potential victims of human trafficking and identified 17,793 irregular migrants. Photo: Nicola Vigilanti
Operation Liberterra II led to the rescue of 3,222 potential victims of human trafficking and identified 17,793 irregular migrants. Photo: Nicola Vigilanti

News

UK

Interpol's largest operation to fight human trafficking and migrant smuggling saves thousands

The action led to victims being rescued and criminals arrested across the globe

Tariq Tahir
Tariq Tahir
London

November 06, 2024