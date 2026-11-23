Abu Dhabi Police have issued a warning about fake online adverts targeting people looking to rent motorcycles, or book stays at traditional desert houses.

With cooler weather in the UAE, many residents are heading to the desert to camp and enjoy outdoor activities with family and friends.

As more people look for outdoor experiences, police said fraudsters are taking advantage of the busy season by posting tempting offers on social media and other online platforms.

Abu Dhabi Police said scammers are advertising motorcycle rentals and bookings for desert rest houses and camps. These often use fake links but copy real booking and payment websites, making it hard for people to tell if a site is real or a scam.

Victims are asked to pay in advance to book a desert camp or make a purchase, but then find out the service does not exist and their money is gone. fraudsters also use these links to steal personal information such as banking details.

Police urged residents to be careful when searching online for outdoor activities and places to stay. They advised the public to check adverts and links are legitimate and deal only with licensed and accredited companies.

The public are also reminded not to click on suspicious links, send money to unverified accounts, or share personal and banking information, including one-time passwords and verification codes, with anyone they do not trust.

Authorities urged everyone to stay alert and not to be persuaded by a seemingly good deal.

Anyone who notices suspected cyber fraud or suspicious online activity should report it using the Aman service at 8002626 or by sending an SMS to 2828, police said.