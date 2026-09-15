Jebel Jais to get 80km Grand Loop hiking trail and five-day climbing route

Ras Al Khaimah is expanding the Jebel Jais hiking network by developing new routes, rehabilitating existing trails and introducing multi-day treks on the UAE's highest peak. Experienced hikers in the UAE welcomed these "much-needed" long routes.

The expansion includes the Grand Loop, an 80km multi-day mountain route linked to existing Jebel Jais trails, offering opportunities for hiking, climbing, camping, cycling and exploration.

The plan has been announced by Marjan, an investment, hospitality and lifestyle company in the emirate.

The company is also developing a five-day Via Ferrata climbing route across the cliffs of northern Ras Al Khaimah. This 20km route, divided into four sections of varying difficulty, will be supported by mountain shelters accessible only on foot. The Via Ferrata was inspired by the Via Delle Bocchette in Italy's Brenta Dolomites.

Marjan said the trail and climbing improvements will continue through the 2026-27 season, but no timeline has been provided for completion.

UAE residents welcomed the new routes and Via Ferrata. Laith Al Habahbeh, who has been hiking for more than 10 years, said these were "much needed" and described them as “a welcome addition”.

“We have hiked all the existing routes over and over, so we needed longer, multi-day journeys. These trails will give experienced hikers a chance to prepare and train for bigger expeditions, such as climbing Kilimanjaro,” Mr Al Habahbeh said.

Mountaineering coach Faisal Shalmani said the new trails could encourage more people to explore the UAE's mountains.

“Every new trail attracts visitors and creates interest among people who want to explore. It also benefits nearby hotels, cafes and restaurants, supports the local economy and creates more opportunities for licensed hiking guides like me,” said Mr Shalmani.

Trail rehabilitation is in progress on the Wadi Khammed to Hidden Oasis route, including improvements to existing sections and the addition of new connecting trails.

Direction signs are also being installed and trail builders are improving trail widths, grades and rock crossings. Mountain rescue support will be available throughout the network to assist emergency authorities.

Work is also under way to establish standards and a framework for consistent management of the climbing network.

Mr Shalmani added: “My recommendation would be to introduce some form of screening or strict regulation for hikers. If the trails are left completely open to everyone without oversight, the sheer volume of foot traffic could rapidly accelerate environmental degradation.”

New routes will connect with existing trails on UAE's highest peak. Photo: Marjan Show caption: New routes will connect with existing trails on UAE's highes…

Protecting the mountain

The trail programme is informed by a comprehensive biodiversity assessment by Ajaz Environment Consultants. The survey identified 45 plant species, 29 bird species, and eight mammal species in the Jebel Jais area. Notable species include the Arabian red fox, the Afro-Asiatic wildcat, Brandt’s hedgehog and the Arabian spiny mouse.

The findings will guide trail planning, habitat protection and environmental monitoring. The assessment will also serve as a baseline for future surveys.

“The Grand Loop and Via Ferrata give people the ability to experience it over a longer journey, but getting the fundamentals right is just as important,” said Donald Bremner, chief executive of Marjan Lifestyle, a subsidiary of Marjan.

Mr Bremner added that development begins with trail construction, user navigation, climbing management and environmental protection.

Mr Shalmani said measures should be in place to protect the mountains and their environment.

“These new trails will undoubtedly put the region on the map, but we have to be incredibly careful. Heavy construction can disrupt delicate mountain ecosystems through moving rocks, cementing steps, installing metal railings and altering the terrain. Once that natural habitat is gone, the damage cannot simply be undone.”

Marjan said the trail and climbing improvements will continue through the 2026-27 season. Photo: Marjan Show caption: Marjan said the trail and climbing improvements will continu…

Jebel Jais trail development