Abu Dhabi Police on Friday issued a renewed safety plea to the public after sharing footage of reckless motorists using the hard shoulder to take short cuts on congested roads.

The force highlighted the risks posed by drivers carrying out such illegal overtaking manoeuvres, which could also block emergency vehicles trying to reach road accidents.

Police said motorists who broke the law would face fines of up to Dh1,000 ($272) and have six black points put on their driving licence.

One of the video clips, posted on Abu Dhabi Police's social media channels, shows a vehicle travelling on the hard shoulder at high speed in an effort to pass slow-moving traffic.

Police regularly post videos of dangerous driving, including actions that result in accidents, to raise awareness about the need to abide by road rules. Officers have emphasised the importance of maintaining lane discipline and keeping the hard shoulder clear for emergency vehicles.