Man City, Liverpool and Sunderland into Carabao Cup quarter-finals after dramatic night

Manchester City and Liverpool both survived penalty shoot-outs to reach the League Cup quarter-finals on a dramatic night that pushed the holders and the Reds to the limit.

City twice came from behind against Brighton at the Etihad Stadium before eventually prevailing 4-3 on penalties following a 2-2 draw.

Malick Yalcouye put Brighton ahead after 30 minutes, but Mateo Kovacic levelled with a long-range strike before half-time. Georginio Rutter restored the visitors' advantage shortly after the restart, only for Vitor Reis to divert a Rayan Cherki free-kick into the net in the 72nd minute.

Brighton had chances to win it in normal time, with Rutter hitting the bar, but City's stand-in goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli proved decisive in the shootout. After Mateo Kovacic saw his penalty saved, Rulli denied Yasin Ayari and Lewis Dunk with successive saves to send the holders through.

"Apart from the penalties, overall he was good," City boss Enzo Maresca said of Rulli's performance.

“The game was chaotic, but overall we controlled it quite good.”

The Italian revealed his players hadn't practised penalties since he replaced Pep Guardiola over the summer.

"Since I am here, we've never practised it," Maresca said.

"They are all good, but it always happens that the one that scored during the game [Kovacic] missed the penalty.

"I was happy with the way we planned the game, the rotation and very happy with the ones playing inside the pitch."

City will face Bradford City in the quarter-finals.

Liverpool edge Chelsea

At Anfield, Liverpool edged Chelsea 6-5 on penalties after another 1-1 draw, ending Xabi Alonso's return to the club where he spent five seasons as a player.

Chelsea took the lead in the 40th minute when Morgan Rogers converted from the spot after Ryan Gravenberch fouled Moises Caicedo. Liverpool were level three minutes later when Cody Gakpo dispatched a penalty after Wesley Fofana handled a corner.

Neither side could find a winner, sending the tie to a marathon shoot-out. Both teams missed chances to clinch victory before Fofana became the fall guy, blasting Chelsea's decisive penalty over the crossbar and into the Kop.

“At the end in the cup competitions, what matters is that you are in the next round and you are in the draw. Lucky for us finishing the right side of the penalty shootout,” said Liverpool boss Andoni Iraola.

“The players have done a very big effort today and at least we get the reward of being in the quarter-finals.”

Liverpool, who have now won their last three League Cup meetings with Chelsea, advance to a quarter-final at home to Iraola's former side Bournemouth, wbo beat Aston Villa 3-0.

“Honestly, I was talking before the draw and I said, ‘The only team I don’t want is Bournemouth.’”

“For me, it’s special. They know me very well; they are playing very well lately, in a good moment.”

Sunderland see off Brentford

Sunderland put their Premier League struggles aside to clinch a place in the last eight with a 3-2 win over Brentford.

The Black Cats stormed into a 3-0 lead courtesy of three goals in 13 minutes at the Stadium of Light.

Chemsdine Talbi opened the scoring in the 26th minute before Tymur Tutierov tapped home a Joceline Ta Bi pass three minutes later.

Ta Bi was again involved as the Ivory Coast international crossed for Malick Fofana to head home in the 39th minute.

Brentford pulled a goal back before the break when former Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson bundled a volley into the bottom corner.

Igor Thiago reduced the deficit in injury time, but it wasn't enough to prevent Sunderland from booking a quarter-final showdown with Crystal Palace.