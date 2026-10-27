Lieberman claims wider opposition bloc is set to get majority of 62 seats

Israel election turnout reaches 74.3% by 8pm, elections committee says

Netanyahu accuses Israel’s Arab voters of 'trying to steal the election'

Suspected stabbing attempt against opposition leader foiled in Tel Aviv

Voting started at 7am local time and will end at 10pm

Political parties must win at least 3.25% of the vote to enter the Knesset