Man United v Bournemouth ratings: Disaster at Old Trafford as Tielemans and Dalot struggle

Manchester United's season went from bad to worse as they crashed to a 3-0 defeat at home to Bournemouth, compounding the pressure on manager Michael Carrick.

Loud boos ran around Old Trafford as United slipped to to 16th in the Premier League after eight games – just one point above the relegation zone.

Carrick decided to bench captain Bruno Fernandes, who had earlier questioned the team's tactics during the Champions League defeat to Como.

The move failed to change the team's fortunes as Rayan scored for the Cherries in the 38th ​minute, ⁠with Marcus Tavernier adding a ‌second goal before the break.

Evanlison's superb third saw fans begin to ​head for the exit, and that trickle became a flood as the final whistle approached. Fernandes remained on the bench as United buckled under pressure.

With the final whistle greeted by a loud chorus of boos, the defeat left Carrick's side in 16th place on seven points. They are without a win in the league since beating Ipswich Town 5-2 on August 30.

What they said

Man United captain Harry Maguire to Sky Sports: “It wasn't good enough. It's not clicking at the moment. Results are not good enough and performances in the last week not good enough. Still early in the season.

“Michael [Carrick] turned our season on its head last year and we played brilliant football and got brilliant results. This season we haven't performed well enough as individuals.”

Man United manager Michael Carrick to Sky Sports: “It's difficult for me to have a day like this at this club and feel the emotion.

“The situation is where we are and we haven't had results or performances that have been good enough. It's a tough situation, there's no hiding from it. What it looks like and what's next I really don't know. I will always do my best for the football club and I won't change that now. I love what I do and I feel the responsibility – we'll have to wait and see.”

Man United player ratings

Senne Lammens – 4/10: It was always going to be full on and he faced four Bournemouth corners in the first 25 minutes. Not really at fault for the first two, but for the third he rushed out to try to win a ball, which held up, and was finished superbly. But the two tackles lost in midfield really caused that goal.

Leny Yoro – 4/10: Slipped, which led directly to the second Bournemouth goal. Before that, he made a fine last-ditch block from the right back and stopped a Bournemouth cross. He’s a central defender playing at right back, an inexperienced one at that.

Ayden Heaven – 3/10: Neat turn on 25, then he was booked for a two-footed lunge on 36 – and was lucky there was no contact as the Bournemouth player stepped away. The following free-kick led to the opening goal. Gave the ball away again on 49 and Bournemouth attacked again. A chastening afternoon.

Harry Maguire – 5/10: Captain of the team and a makeshift, hesitant, back four. Blocked from Lewis Cook on 5 as Bournemouth started well. Booked. Up against Evanilson who scored mid week – and today.

Diogo Dalot – 3/10: Right back being asked to play left back – and he doesn’t avoid it or say he’s injured. Chased a ball and crossed on 7. Attacked on the left on 17, but blasted the ball over rather than across the goal where players were waiting. Gave ball away on 24. Poor.

Carlos Baleba – 5/10: Bit loose on the ball, losing possession. Shot miles over – like most United shots these days. Looks nervous.

Andrey Santos – 4/10: Booked (again) for a lunging challenge on 22. Look lost and isn’t having the impact needed.

Amad Diallo – 5/10: Flashes of skill as United had more possession, but seldom in dangerous areas.

Youri Tielemans – 3/10: Given a big role replacing Fernandes. Failed. Whacked in a yellow card challenge by Tyler Adams on 26. Crossed after United’s best move of the first half, then struggled to thread a ball to Bryan Mbeumo a minute later. Booked just after the opening goal. Off at half time.

Mason Mount – 4/10: A regular in pre-season, he’s played only 26 Premier League minutes before this start. Frustrating afternoon for him on the left – and almost everyone at Old Trafford. Almost nothing in the first half. And the second. Shot on target on 94.

Bryan Mbeumo – 5/10: Fired United’s first shot on target after 40. Tried, but he’s getting no service. He’s also the only United player scoring right now but not today.

Substitutes

Matheus Cunha (Tielemans, 45') – 6/10: On for after his mess of a performance in Como. One good effort from the edge of the area.

Lisandro Martinez (Heaven, 64') – 5/10: On and was skinned by Rayan within a minute. Shot on target on 67.

Joshua Zirkzee (Baleba, 72') – 5/10: No consolation goal for him today.

Shea Lacey (Amad, 78) – 6/10: A dash of pride from the talented young Scouser, but what could he do?