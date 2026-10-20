  • Qatar says Iran-US contact continues and war does not have military solution
  • Pakistan army chief arrives in Tehran to meet senior Iranian officials
  • Iran warns US against striking Pickaxe Mountain
  • IRGC claims two tankers hit mines and set ablaze south of Hormuz
  • Saudi-led coalition says ballistic missile launched by Houthis towards Riyadh intercepted
  • US allowing 'dark fleet' oil tankers to ship crude, energy chief says
Updated: October 20, 2026, 11:53 AM