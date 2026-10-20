Saudi forces hit vessels carrying Houthi weapons
01:00
Saudi forces hit vessels carrying Houthi weapons
President Sheikh Mohamed meets Saudi Defence Minister
El Sisi vows to defend Saudi Arabia against attacks
US destroys Iran-linked dhow in Gulf of Oman
Is Britain treating the Iranian threat seriously enough?
Hospitals in Yemen's Taiz face critical shortages as war rages
Pilgrims caught up in Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia
‘Yemeni forces have no option but to go all the way’
Funeral held for Egyptian flight attendant killed in Riyadh attack
Jordan’s King says ‘work’ needed on Middle East de-escalation