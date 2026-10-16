Abu Dhabi launches TAMM Global to export AI-powered government services worldwide

Abu Dhabi has established TAMM Global, a new company that will export the emirate's AI-powered unified government services platform to international markets.

The Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi (DGE) announced the creation of the company under the directive of Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council.

TAMM Global will develop, manage and deliver an integrated system of digital government services, owning and operating specialised digital platforms while holding the associated intellectual property rights.

Ahmed Al Kuttab, chairman of DGE, said TAMM had become an integral part of how people and businesses interact with government since it was launched in 2005.

“Through the announcement of TAMM Global's establishment, we are building on that success by making capabilities developed and proven effective and efficient in Abu Dhabi available to governments seeking to deliver better outcomes for their people,” Mr Al Kuttab said.

The platform currently brings together more than 1,200 public and private-sector services through a single digital gateway, saving each user about nine visits to government service centres per year – equivalent to an estimated 12 hours annually.

Customer satisfaction has risen to 94.5 per cent, up from 78 per cent in 2022, before artificial intelligence was integrated into the platform, while the cost of providing services has fallen by 30 per cent.

As an independent private-sector company, TAMM Global will team up directly with governments, organisations and institutions worldwide, licensing the platform's architecture and implementation methodologies.

Governments will be able to adapt prebuilt services and digital capabilities to their own legal and regulatory frameworks, enabling faster deployment without replicating every stage of development.

TAMM's international standing has grown considerably in recent years. In 2025, it was named the world's best e-government initiative at the UN-backed World Summit on the Information Society Prizes, and this year won the Government category across Europe, the Middle East and Asia in the Gartner Eye on Innovation Awards.