More UAE holidaymakers choose Asia over Europe due to prices and visa hurdles

UAE residents are increasingly looking beyond Europe for their summer holidays, with destinations South-East Asia, the Maldives and long-haul destinations gaining ground as visa complications, higher costs and a broader appetite for new experiences reshape travel habits.

"South-East Asia is stealing the spotlight this summer," said Ipshi Sharma, a travel agent in Dubai who has noticed a clear shift in inquiries.

"Thailand, Bali, Vietnam and Malaysia are topping the charts, and the monsoon hasn't put people off one bit. A tropical downpour is a small price to pay when you're getting gorgeous beaches, incredible food and amazing value."

The data backs her up. Meerah Ketait, head of retail and leisure for the UAE at dnata Travel, said the Maldives was the clear front-runner for residents, representing about one in five international hotel bookings. Thailand is close behind, with bookings up 30 per cent year-on-year and Phuket alone growing by 72 per cent.

Beyond the region, hotel bookings to Japan have grown by 69 per cent year-on-year, US bookings are up 73 per cent and cruise sales have surged by 300 per cent, with Miami and Seattle emerging as top departure cities.

The Maldives is the top destination of choice for UAE residents this year, dnata data shows. Photo: Maldives-PR Info

Europe has not disappeared from travel bucket lists, but it has become harder to reach, said Ms Sharma, who notes a perfect storm of logistical and financial pressures. "Europe is still a dream destination, but this year it's become harder to pull off," she added.

"Due to the geopolitical issues, Schengen visa appointments are almost impossible to get, flights and hotels are so much more expensive and all this has made some travellers think twice. Many are deciding to save Europe for another year."

For British citizen Laura Barrett, returning to Thailand this summer with her family was an easy decision. Having made the trip before, the country ticked every box. "We went two years ago and it was the best holiday we have had with the kids," she said.

The family plans to spend a month moving between destinations, taking in boat trips, snorkelling and local markets, while basing themselves at a hotel. The value proposition was another draw. "A bonus in Thailand is the lower cost of eating out there. Luckily I had it all booked and paid for before the war started," Ms Barrett said.

Vietnam is also proving to be an unexpectedly popular choice, Ms Sharma added. "Vietnam has been the dark horse. Once people start looking beyond the usual favourites, they're blown away by what it offers. Beautiful landscapes, fantastic food, rich culture and prices that make your holiday budget stretch so much further."

Vietnam is also unexpectedly popular as a destination, says travel agent Ipshi Sharma. Photo: Tron Le / Unsplash Info

There is also a growing appetite among UAE residents to pack more destinations into their holidays. "We're also seeing growing demand for multi-centre trips, particularly across North America, where travellers are combining destinations such as Toronto, Orlando and New York into a single itinerary," Ms Sharma said.

"This reflects a growing appetite among UAE travellers to maximise their time abroad and combine multiple experiences within one holiday."

It would be too simple to declare Europe out of fashion, added Ms Ketait. "Europe remains a highly popular choice for UAE travellers, with destinations such as Greece and the UK continuing to feature among our top 10 most-booked locations this summer."

Greece has recorded 44 per cent growth year-on-year among dnata bookings, while London is up 13 per cent.

Tricia Handley-Hughes, managing director of UK, Ireland and the UAE for InteleTravel, also said the picture was mixed. "Europe will continue to be popular, with its iconic cities and excellent transport options," she said.

But she suggested one practical consideration for those heading that way. "Many countries have imposed new entry processes for non-EU travellers, so allow extra time when arriving at airports and ports."

For those considering alternatives, Ms Handley-Hughes sees cruises as an increasingly compelling option. "Cruising also makes a safe, cost-efficient choice given the variety of cruising from Europe and Asia," she said. "There are several new ships to choose from that represent excellent value – especially for families."

With so many options for people in the UAE, travel agents have said the real shift is in the mindset driving decisions. "Travellers want holidays that are easy, affordable and hassle free," Ms Sharma said. "If you're spending weeks trying to secure a visa appointment, it's no surprise people are looking at destinations where they can book today and be on the beach next week.”