A flash flood alert was issued for some mountainous regions of Fujairah on Thursday as heavy rain hit northern parts of the UAE.

A yellow alert is also in place for rain in Fujairah, Ras Al Khaimah and parts of Al Ain until 9am on Friday, with the National Centre of Meteorology warning of high winds that could cause dust or sandstorms.

Stormcentre.com has reported heavy rain on Sheikh Khalifa Street leading into Fujairah and on Al Tawyeen Road in the north of the emirate. It also showed bad weather over Jabal Mubrah in Ras Al Khaimah and across Dibba Al Fujairah. Videos showed water gushing down mountainsides.

On Wednesday, Abu Dhabi Police called on motorists to exercise caution due to the rain and to follow the changing speed limits displayed on electronic boards.

The rain is expected to clear for the weekend with temperatures expected to rise to a high of 32ºC in Dubai and Sharjah.