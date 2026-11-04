Earthquake recorded off Fujairah coast as UAE monitors seismic activity

A minor earthquake measuring 2.3 on the Richter scale struck off the coast of Fujairah on Wednesday, the latest in a series of small tremors recorded in the emirate.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology confirmed the seismic activity was detected off Fujairah's coastline, south of Khor Fakkan, at 8.06pm at a depth of 5km.

The NCM monitored the tremor through its National Seismic Network, which tracks earthquake activity across the country.

It follows a 1.6-magnitude quake off the coast of Dibba on October 16. Dibba also experienced a 3.0-magnitude quake on August 18, while a 2.8 tremor hit Masafi on June 8.

Earthquakes are classified on a scale that designates any tremor measuring five or above as “strong”. Wednesday's quake and the October tremor fall well within the minor category, posing little risk to residents or infrastructure.

Seismic events are relatively uncommon in the UAE and Oman, though tremors linked to earthquakes elsewhere in the region – particularly in Iran – are recorded more frequently.

The UAE sits near several active fault lines in the broader Gulf and Indian Ocean region, making low-level seismic activity an occasional occurrence rather than a significant concern.