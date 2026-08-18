From war zones to disaster sites, UAE delivers billions of dirhams of humanitarian aid

From delivering thousands of tonnes of aid to Gaza and Sudan to helping communities struck by earthquakes, floods, hunger and disease, the UAE has expanded its humanitarian work across some of the world’s most urgent crises in 2026.

The scale of the country’s humanitarian campaigns comes into focus as the UAE marks World Humanitarian Day on Wednesday.

Billions of dirhams have been committed to relief operations this year. UAE-backed campaigns have also targeted childhood hunger, preventable diseases and access to education around the world.

Among the largest initiatives is the Edge of Life campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, which raised more than Dh2.82 billion to help save five million children from hunger.

More than 44,000 individuals, companies and humanitarian organisations contributed to the campaign.

Meanwhile, UAE aid operations have continued in Gaza and Sudan, alongside emergency responses to natural disasters across Asia, Africa and Latin America.

The Emirates Red Crescent distributed 4,000 iftar meals in Sindh province, Pakistan. Photo: Wam Show caption: The Emirates Red Crescent distributed 4,000 iftar meals in S…

Sheikh Mohammed also launched an initiative to eradicate river blindness, aiming to reach seven million direct and 35.4 million indirect beneficiaries over three years.

Education remains a key focus of the UAE's international assistance. The Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation opened the Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Institute for Vocational Education in Senegal, which serves approximately 1,000 students and provides technical and vocational training.

This year, the Emirates Red Crescent's Ramadan programmes reached more than 1.5 million people in the UAE and 44 other countries, delivering relief to disadvantaged communities.

Meanwhile, the International Charity Organisation implemented humanitarian projects worth more than Dh353 million during the first half of 2026, covering health care, education, food, water and emergency assistance.

The Zayed for Good Foundation, which celebrated its 34th anniversary this month, has reached more than 180 countries since 1992. Its assistance has exceeded Dh2 billion, supporting relief, food security, community development, infrastructure, health care and education.

The UAE has assisted flood victims in Syria, Ghana and Bangladesh. The Emirates Red Crescent has also rebuilt and rehabilitated homes for families affected by flooding in Malaysia's Pahang state.

Operation Gallant Knight 3

The UAE’s humanitarian response extends to conflict zones. Operation Gallant Knight 3 in the Gaza Strip passed its 1,000th day of relief this month.

Operation Gallant Knight 3 passed 1,000 days of relief to Gaza in August. Photo: Wam Show caption: Operation Gallant Knight 3 passed 1,000 days of relief to Ga…

Since the operation began, the UAE has provided more than $3.89 billion in humanitarian assistance, including more than 126,000 tonnes of relief, medical and food aid delivered through more than 770 flights, 25 ships and 13,000 lorries. The Step of Hope campaign has provided prosthetic limbs to 72 amputees in Gaza.

The UAE has continued to support the Sudanese people, providing approximately $4.24 billion in assistance between 2015 and 2025. Since the current crisis began in 2023, aid has exceeded $800 million. Data from the UN Office for the Co-ordination of Humanitarian Affairs shows that the UAE is the second-largest donor of aid to Sudan after the US.

The UAE has also supported humanitarian efforts in Ukraine by mediating between Russia and Ukraine and facilitating 25 prisoner exchanges involving 7,791 individuals.