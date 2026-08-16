UAE sends another 683 tonnes of aid to Gaza in latest humanitarian mission

The UAE has sent a convoy of 67 lorries carrying 683 tonnes of aid for Gaza to give much-needed respite to Palestinian communities.

The relief packages, which included shelter supplies and food, were prepared through the UAE Humanitarian Aid Logistics Centre in Al Arish, Egypt, as part of the Emirates' Operation Gallant Knight 3.

Since the launch of Operation Gallant Knight 3, in response to the outbreak of the Gaza war in October 2023, the UAE has been at the forefront of aid delivery and humanitarian assistance.

Earlier this month, it passed 1,000 days of continuous support, with more than Dh14.2 billion ($3.89 billion) of aid sent.

That funding has helped set up a floating hospital in Egypt and two medical centres in Gaza and has brought thousands of medical patients, including many suffering from cancer and war-related injuries, to the Emirates to receive care.

State news agency Wam said the latest efforts confirmed the UAE’s “continued humanitarian mission aimed at alleviating the suffering of the brotherly Palestinian people… reflecting the UAE’s firm approach to giving and humanitarian solidarity.”

In addition, the UAE's Step of Hope programme, set up in June to help civilians who lost limbs during the war, has fitted prosthetic limbs for 72 Palestinian amputees since the launch of the campaign.