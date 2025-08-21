Minor earthquake hits Oman-UAE border region

An earthquake struck Oman's Madha region on Thursday morning.

The quake had a magnitude of 2.2 and struck at 5.13am, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.

Madha sits in a 75-hectare landlocked exclave of Oman, surrounded on all sides by the emirates of Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Within Madha is another tiny settlement, the village of Nahwa. Its 40 or so houses are entirely enclosed by Omani territory and form part of the emirate of Sharjah.

There have been several minor earthquakes in the Emirates in recent weeks, including a 3.5-magnitude quake recorded in Al Sila, a small Abu Dhabi town close to the Saudi border earlier this month and a 2.0-magnitude event in the Sharjah town of Khor Fakkan on August 5.

Anything measuring five or higher in magnitude is categorised as 'strong'. Earthquakes are rare in the Emirates and Oman, but tremors related to quakes elsewhere in the region, particularly Iran, are more common.