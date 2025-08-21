The border of Nahwa, part of the emirate of Sharjah that falls within Madha. Antonie Robertson / The National
The border of Nahwa, part of the emirate of Sharjah that falls within Madha. Antonie Robertson / The National
The border of Nahwa, part of the emirate of Sharjah that falls within Madha. Antonie Robertson / The National
The border of Nahwa, part of the emirate of Sharjah that falls within Madha. Antonie Robertson / The National

News

UAE

Minor earthquake hits Oman-UAE border region

Tremor of magnitude 2.2 hit at 5.13am

The National

August 21, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

An earthquake struck Oman's Madha region on Thursday morning.

The quake had a magnitude of 2.2 and struck at 5.13am, according to the UAE's National Centre of Meteorology.

Madha sits in a 75-hectare landlocked exclave of Oman, surrounded on all sides by the emirates of Sharjah, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

Within Madha is another tiny settlement, the village of Nahwa. Its 40 or so houses are entirely enclosed by Omani territory and form part of the emirate of Sharjah.

There have been several minor earthquakes in the Emirates in recent weeks, including a 3.5-magnitude quake recorded in Al Sila, a small Abu Dhabi town close to the Saudi border earlier this month and a 2.0-magnitude event in the Sharjah town of Khor Fakkan on August 5.

Anything measuring five or higher in magnitude is categorised as 'strong'. Earthquakes are rare in the Emirates and Oman, but tremors related to quakes elsewhere in the region, particularly Iran, are more common.

Combating coronavirus
Full list of Emmy 2020 nominations

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

OUTSTANDING VARIETY/TALK SERIES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria

OUTSTANDING REALITY/COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Masked Singer
Nailed It!
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In The Shadows

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession

 

On Women's Day
Updated: August 21, 2025, 4:36 AM`