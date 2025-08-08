Earthquake of 3.5-magnitude recorded in Abu Dhabi's Al Sila

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Abu Dhabi's Al Sila in the early hours of Friday morning, in the second seismic event to hit the Emirates this week.

The tremor in the small town − located about 350km of Abu Dhabi city in Al Dhafra region − was 'slightly felt' by residents, the National Centre of Meteorology said.

The weather centre added that the incident, which was reported at 12.03am on Friday at a depth of 3km, had no significant impact.

The Richter scale - used to measure the strength of earthquakes - describes quakes of between 3-0 to 3.9 as slight, which are often felt but rarely cause damage.

It comes after a 2.0-magnitude earthquake was recorded on the UAE's east coast on Tuesday evening.

The seismic event was detected in the Sharjah town of Khor Fakkan at 8.35pm. Residents in the area mildly felt it.

3.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Al Sila on Friday. Photo: NCM

Seismic activity is monitored by the NCM in the UAE to provide early warnings and to ensure safety.

Earthquakes remain relatively rare in the country, but tremors related to quakes elsewhere in the region – particularly from Iran – are more common.

