Small earthquake reported off UAE east coast

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of the UAE early on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in a post on X that the earthquake was “recorded in Khor Fakkan Coast” at a depth of 5 kilometres.

A 2.8 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Khor Fakkan Coast at 03:03, 27/04/2024 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) April 26, 2024

It occurred at 3.03am local time.

The NCM said in its initial report that the earthquake had been “felt by the residents and without any effect in the UAE”.

It is not yet known if the earthquake caused any damage.

Earthquakes are rare in the UAE, however a similar earthquake – also of 2.8 magnitude – was experienced in January this year.

The UAE has recently suffered devastating flooding caused by record rainfall that resulted in reported deaths and the widespread disruption of travel.