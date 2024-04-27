Small earthquake reported off UAE east coast

National Centre of Meteorology says it was 'felt by the residents’

Khor Fakkan is located on the east coast of the UAE. Antonie Robertson / The National

Khor Fakkan is located on the east coast of the UAE. Antonie Robertson / The National

The National author image
The National
Apr 27, 2024
Powered by automated translation

A 2.8-magnitude earthquake was reported off the coast of the UAE early on Saturday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said in a post on X that the earthquake was “recorded in Khor Fakkan Coast” at a depth of 5 kilometres.

It occurred at 3.03am local time.

The NCM said in its initial report that the earthquake had been “felt by the residents and without any effect in the UAE”.

It is not yet known if the earthquake caused any damage.

Earthquakes are rare in the UAE, however a similar earthquake – also of 2.8 magnitude – was experienced in January this year.

The UAE has recently suffered devastating flooding caused by record rainfall that resulted in reported deaths and the widespread disruption of travel.

Updated: April 27, 2024, 12:23 AM
Weekend Edition
More from the national