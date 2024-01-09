UAE records 2.8-magnitude earthquake felt by residents

Masafi residents felt tremors just after 11pm on Monday evening

The earthquake was felt in Masafi, on the border between Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Satish Kumar / The National

Tom Evans
Jan 09, 2024
A minor earthquake was recorded in the UAE on Monday evening, the National Centre for Meteorology confirmed.

The 2.8-magnitude quake and was recorded at a depth of 3km in Masafi, a mountainous village on the Fujairah-Ras Al Khaimah border.

It was recorded at 11.03pm.

Tremors were felt by residents, with the NCM reporting that the minor quake was felt “without any effect”.

Seismic activity is monitored by the NCM in the UAE to provide early warnings and to ensure safety.

Earthquakes are rare in the country, but tremors related to quakes elsewhere in the region – particularly from Iran – are more common.

In June, a minor quake was recorded on the UAE-Oman border.

Updated: January 09, 2024, 4:02 AM
UAEFujairahRas Al Khaimah
