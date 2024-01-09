UAE records 2.8-magnitude earthquake felt by residents

A minor earthquake was recorded in the UAE on Monday evening, the National Centre for Meteorology confirmed.

The 2.8-magnitude quake and was recorded at a depth of 3km in Masafi, a mountainous village on the Fujairah-Ras Al Khaimah border.

It was recorded at 11.03pm.

A 2.8 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Masafi at 23:01, 08/01/2024 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network”. Slightly felt by residents and without any effect . — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@ncmuae) January 8, 2024

Tremors were felt by residents, with the NCM reporting that the minor quake was felt “without any effect”.

Seismic activity is monitored by the NCM in the UAE to provide early warnings and to ensure safety.

READ MORE Dubai residents report tremors after earthquakes strike Iran

Earthquakes are rare in the country, but tremors related to quakes elsewhere in the region – particularly from Iran – are more common.

In June, a minor quake was recorded on the UAE-Oman border.