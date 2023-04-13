5.8-magnitude earthquake recorded off Oman coast

A moderate 5.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded in the Arabian Sea on Thursday morning.

The quake, which happened at 7.24am according to the National Centre of Meteorology, struck off the coast of Oman in what is called the Owen Fracture Zone Region.

NCM's website listed the quake as happening at a depth of 45km.

There are no posts on social media of residents in Oman reporting any tremors.

A 5.8 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in Arabian Sea at 07:24, 13/04/2023 "UAE time” According to the NCM “National Seismic Network” — المركز الوطني للأرصاد (@NCMUAE) April 13, 2023

Two slightly smaller events in the same region were registered in the early hours of April 4, with magnitudes of 5.1 and 5.2, and depths of 46km and 15km, respectively.

In February, a 4.1-magnitude earthquake was detected in Oman much nearer to the coast.

The seismic event happened at 7.55am close to the town of Duqm, known for its deep seaport on the Arabian Sea.

Residents of Duqm told The National that the tremors were strong enough to rattle crockery and glasses.

Seismic events measuring less than 3.5 are generally not felt, while those at 3.5 to 5.5 are felt, but rarely cause damage.

Those measuring 5 to 6 on the Richter scale that regularly hit Iran's key fault line are commonly felt in Dubai and the Northern Emirates but are not dangerous.

Events measuring 7 or more on the scale are regarded as “major”. A 7.8-magnitude quake in Turkey and Syria on February 6 killed more than 50,000 people and caused widespread damage in both countries.