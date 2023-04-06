UAE builds 1,000 homes in Syria to boost earthquake relief effort

The UAE has built 1,000 homes in Syria at a cost of Dh65 million ($17.7) to shelter families displaced by February's earthquake.

The Emirates Red Crescent, the humanitarian arm of the UAE government, oversaw the project to house up to 6,000 people on the directive of President Sheikh Mohamed.

The death toll from the earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks in Syria and Turkey stands at more than 50,000, with millions more affected.

The natural disaster left a trail of destruction, with thousands of buildings reduced to rubble.

The prefabricated units were built with the aim of providing much-needed housing quickly to those in need.

The solar-powered homes each have two bedrooms, a living room, a kitchen and a bathroom.

They have been established in seven selected areas of the Latakia Governorate.

The ERC formed a committee with representatives of the local development authority, the Latakia Governorate Council, the Syrian Red Crescent and other relevant authorities to select eligible families to receive the housing units.

Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the ERC, said the housing aid was in line with the UAE's commitment to delivering humanitarian support to those affected by the disaster.

Amer Hilal, governor of Latakia, thanked the UAE for its continuing assistance during a challenging time.

UAE steps up support

Expand Autoplay President Sheikh Mohamed visits an Emirates Red Crescent event where volunteers packed essential supplies for earthquake survivors in Turkey and Syria. All photos: Emirates Red Crescent

An Emirati ship containing more than 2,000 tonnes of aid arrived in the port of Latakia this week.

The shipment, loaded with food supplies, medical equipment and winter clothing, was delivered as part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 2 mission — a humanitarian operation to support people affected by the earthquake.

The 2,215 tonnes of aid includes 1,040 tonnes of food, 600 tonnes of relief and medical assistance and 573 tonnes of building materials.

The Emirates also sent 1,000 tonnes of aid to Syria last month.

The UAE launched the Bridges of Goodness public donation campaign in February in response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Thousands of volunteers have given up their time to help pack goods bound for Turkey and Syria at events held across the country in recent weeks.