UAE delivers 2,000 tonnes of aid to Syria to support earthquake relief effort

An Emirati ship containing more than 2,000 tonnes of crucial aid has arrived in Syria to support relief efforts following February's devastating earthquake.

The shipment, loaded with food supplies, medical equipment and winter clothing, was sent to the Syrian port of Latakia on the directives of President Sheikh Mohamed, as part of the UAE's Operation Gallant Knight 2 mission — a humanitarian operation to support people affected by the deadly natural disaster that struck Syria and neighbouring Turkey.

The death toll from the earthquakes and subsequent aftershocks stands at more than 50,000, with millions more affected.

The Emirates previously sent 1,000 tonnes of aid to Syria in March.

The latest 2,215 tonnes of aid includes 1,040 tonnes of food, 600 tonnes of relief and medical assistance and a further 573 tonnes of building materials.

The vital assistance is being led by the Emirates Red Crescent, the charitable arm of the UAE government.

‘’The ERC will continue to scale up its humanitarian response for the best interest of the quake-affected people in Syria and Turkey as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2," said Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the ERC board.

’"We are acting and moving in different directions to relieve the suffering caused by the disaster.’’

The aid will be distributed to those in need in co-ordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent.

Amer Ismail Hilal, Governor of Latakia, thanked the UAE for its sustained support in the wake of the disaster.

The UAE launched the Bridges of Goodness public donation campaign in February in response to the unfolding humanitarian crisis.

Thousands of volunteers have given up their time to help pack goods bound for Turkey and Syria at events held across the country in recent weeks.

