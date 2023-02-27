Sheikh Hamdan meets Dubai search and rescue teams that worked in Turkey

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Monday met search and rescue teams recently returned from helping earthquake victims in Turkey.

He praised the heroics shown by members of Operation Gallant Knight/2, who spent two weeks searching for survivors in the rubble after a catastrophic earthquake hit the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

Members of both Dubai Police and the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services were part of the UAE search and rescue crew.

Lt Gen Abdullah Al Marri, commander-in-chief of Dubai Police, also attended the meeting that took place in Expo City Dubai.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the UAE's commitment to providing humanitarian aid to those in need, and commended the efficiency of the teams involved in the rapid response, recovery and rehabilitation stages of the operation.

During the meeting, the Crown Prince was briefed by Col Khalid Al Hammadi, leader of the search and rescue team, about the crew's operations in the Turkish city, which was heavily affected by the earthquakes.

More than 50,000 people were killed in the earthquake that struck near the Turkey-Syria border on February 6, with further earthquakes and aftershocks continuing to ravage the area.

An estimated 14 million people, or 16 per cent of Turkey's population, have been affected.

