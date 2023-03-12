UAE aid ship arrives in Syria with 1,000 tonnes of food parcels

A UAE aid ship carrying 37,500 food parcels has arrived at the Syrian port of Latakia today.

The shipment was under the directive of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region and chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2.

It is part of the humanitarian flights launched by the UAE since the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey last month, the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence said.

The 1,000 tonnes of aid is the largest amount delivered in a single run to Latakia.

The food supplies will be sent across the quake-hit areas in co-ordination with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent, as part of the continuing humanitarian support by the UAE since the earthquakes that killed more than 50,000 people.

Dr Hamdan Al Mazrouei, chairman of the board of directors at the ERC, said the delivery was part of the contributions made by the UAE's wise leadership to stem the humanitarian impact of the disaster in Syria and Turkey.

Dr Al Mazrouei said the ERC was sustaining its response for those affected as part of the operation launched by the UAE in solidarity with earthquake victims in the two countries.

Expand Autoplay The UAE has sent 151 flights carrying 4,925 tonnes of aid to Syria since the February 6 earthquake. All photos: Wam

He said the authority was working in all fronts to ease the suffering left by the disaster.

Dr Al Mazrouei said relief supplies would continue to be sent by air and sea to the people of Syria.

He said another ship would arrive in Latakia over the next few days, carrying more essential aid for those affected.

Tayseer Habib, chairman of the Latakia Governorate Council, thanked the UAE leadership for its proactive role in supporting Syria.

The aid shipment included food, medicine and medical equipment, Mr Habib said.

He expressed Syria’s appreciation for the pivotal role of the ERC and its co-operation with the Syrian Arab Red Crescent in accelerating aid delivery, and the other forms of support it provides.