Volunteers to help pack food parcels in Dubai on Monday for earthquake victims

Crowds of volunteers are expected to come together for charity on Monday as help is needed to pack food parcels for earthquake victims in Syria and Turkey.

It is the latest relief effort of the UAE's Bridges of Giving campaign run by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Initiatives, which works with Emirates Red Crescent to get aid to those most in need.

The event is being held at Dubai World Trade Centre on March 13 between 9am and 6pm.

Tomorrow, @MBRInitiatives will launch the Bridges of Giving campaign in collaboration with @emiratesrc to provide urgent relief to those affected by the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey. Let us join hands in support & solidarity for all those in need. pic.twitter.com/1ayIOLOdxV — Maktoum Bin Mohammed (@MaktoumMohammed) March 12, 2023

In February, members of the public were happy to give up their spare time to help box up essential supplies bound for both nations, at a Bridges of Giving event held at Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo City Dubai.

Vital goods such as dry food and warm bedding were packed into boxes.

The Emirates Red Crescent gift boxes also included poignant letters of support written by children.

The death toll from the devastating natural disaster has surpassed 50,000.

Millions more people have been affected after the earthquake — and subsequent aftershocks — flattened thousands of buildings.

The UAE has joined the international community in coming to the aid of both countries.

Ten Syrian earthquake survivors arrived in Abu Dhabi to receive crucial medical treatment. The patients were transported on a special evacuation flight which included doctors, anaesthesiologists, technicians and paramedics along with the latest medical equipment.

The mission was carried out by Emirates Red Crescent in partnership with the Syrian Ministry of Health, under the directive of Sheikha Fatima, Mother of the Nation.

Five adult patients were taken to Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City, while children aged nine, 10, 12, 14 and 16 were transferred to Sheikh Khalifa Medical City.

The UAE has offered Syria a fleet of 10 new ambulances as part of Operation Gallant Knight 2, the UAE's humanitarian mission to help the quake-hit country.

The move was approved by the Joint Operations Command of the Ministry of Defence, in co-ordination with the Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Emirates Red Crescent.

Earlier in February, thousands of volunteers offered a helping hand in packing aid for those affected by the deadly quake at events held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre and Expo City Dubai’s exhibition centre.

The UAE has delivered more than 3,000 tonnes of aid on more than 100 flights.

