UAE delivers 1,881 tonnes of aid on 74 flights to support earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria

The UAE has sent 74 relief flights to support earthquake-hit Turkey and Syria, delivering 1,881 tonnes of aid.

A total of 41 cargo planes have been sent to Syria and 33 have landed in Turkey, carrying food and medical supplies and tents.

The Emirates has played a significant role in a major international response to the humanitarian crisis unfolding in the two countries.

The death toll from the disaster last Monday has climbed above 40,000, with millions more affected by the trail of destruction left behind.

The UAE's support is being carried out under Operation Gallant Knight/2, which is being led by the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Co-operation, Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation and the Emirates Red Crescent.

The mission has seen Emirati rescue teams deployed in life-saving operations as well as essential medical equipment being flown in.

The UAE's 50-bed field hospital, that recently arrived at Gaziantep Airport in Turkey as part of the raft of support, has begun receiving patients.

The hospital is fully equipped and has medical, technical and administrative teams to help people injured in the earthquakes that hit the country last week.

Delivered last week, the hospital has been set up in a 40,000-square-metre area and has 50 beds and four ICU beds.

On Tuesday, the UAE announced that an Emirati search-and-rescue team had saved two young men, aged 19 and 21, buried under the rubble in the Turkish city of Kahramanmaras.

Col Khaled Al Hammadi, commander of the UAE search-and-rescue team in Turkey, said they are using sniffer dogs and working in shifts in the hope of finding survivors.

On February 11, an Emirati team rescued an 11-year-old child trapped under the rubble in Kahramanmaras province.

The crew also pulled a man believed to be in his 50s or 60s to safety during the mission.

On February 8, the Emirati team pulled a Syrian family of four from the rubble in the same city. A mother, her son and two daughters were saved after more than five hours of removing debris.