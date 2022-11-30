Iran earthquake felt in Dubai and Abu Dhabi

Latest: Why are earthquakes so deadly in some countries?

A sizeable earthquake in Iran was felt across the UAE on Wednesday evening.

Residents of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and the Northern Emirates felt a mild shudder lasting up to 20 seconds.

The tectonic shelf in the Iran region has been highly active this year, with a series of quakes measuring five or more on the Richter scale, often felt in the Emirates.

Two weeks ago, tremors were felt following an earthquake in Iran that measured 5.3 on the scale.

Significant magnitude 5.7 #quake hits 46 km northeast of Bandar-e Lengeh, Iran early evening - info, user reports and updateshttps://t.co/7kJ4NJgb6b — Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) November 30, 2022

On two occasions in June, tremors were felt in the Emirates when 5.9 and 5.3 seismic events hit Iran.

Minor tremors are often recorded in the UAE as a result of earthquakes in Iran.

The country experiences frequent earthquakes, some very destructive, owing to the fact several fault lines cross the country.

In 2003, a 6.6-magnitude earthquake destroyed the city of Bam, killing tens of thousands of people.

Just felt a slight aftershock from possible earthquake in #Dubai Hills.



Familiar feeling now every couple of months. This time it lasted a good 20 seconds.



Anyone feeling the same? — Ismaeel Naar (@ismaeelrn) November 30, 2022

The Richter scale classifies quakes between 1.0 and 2.9 as “micro”, 3.0 to 3.9 as “minor”, 4.0 to 4.9 as “light”, 5.0 to 5.9 as “moderate”, 6.0 to 6.9 as “strong”, 7.0 to 7.9 as “major” and 8.0 and above as “great”.

Micro earthquakes, such as the kind the UAE experienced this year, occur more than 100,000 times a year and are typically detected by local instruments — but not people.

In 2013, office staff at a commercial tower block in Dubai Media City were evacuated when a strong quake hit, mildly shaking the building.