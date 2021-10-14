Microearthquake recorded in Dibba on Thursday evening

Residents in Dibba may have felt the earth shake on Thursday evening as the area experienced a minor earthquake.

The tremor which happened on the UAE's east coast registered as 1.9 magnitude on the Richter scale, which would classify it as a 'microearthquake'.

Microearthquakes are recorded by seismographs and sometimes felt by anyone in the area.

The occurrence was recorded by the National Seismic Network at 9.14pm and reported by the National Centre of Meteorology.

According to a tsunami alert warning site, earthquakes below a magnitude of 2 can only be detected by instruments, while anything from 2-2.9 may cause hanging objects to swing.

Anything between the magnitude of 3 and 3.9 creates tremors which are comparable to the vibrations of a passing lorry.

Quakes that register between 4 and 4.9 may break windows or cause small or unstable objects to fall.

Two small earthquakes happened in the area in May this year.

The first quake, of 3.1 magnitude, took place at a depth of five kilometres.

A second, registering 2.3 magnitude, followed around two and a half hours later in the same location.

Dibba sits on an active fault line, which crosses into Oman.

The area experiences small to medium quakes up to magnitude 4-5.5, according to a seismic hazard assessment survey carried out by UAE authorities.

In 2002, Masafi in Fujairah experienced a magnitude 5 quake.