Tremors felt in UAE after earthquake strikes Iran

Slight tremors were felt in the UAE after a 5.3 magnitude earthquake struck Iran on Thursday evening.

The National Centre of Meteorology said the earthquake hit the southern part of the country shortly before 6pm.

It said the seismic event was "slightly felt" by residents in the Emirates, but "without any effect".

Some residents in Dubai took to Twitter to tell of experiencing mild after-effects.

Tremors are occasionally felt in the UAE after earthquakes in Iran, especially if they are larger than magnitude 5.0.

In June, following a 5.9 magnitude quake in Iran, one Dubai resident said objects in their room started to shake shortly after 10am.

Another Twitter user said their desk chair shook for about 30 seconds.

In November 2021 tremors were felt across the Emirates after Iran was rocked by two large earthquakes in the space of a minute.

A 6.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran followed by one measuring 6.7 shortly after.

Residents in Downtown Dubai as well as in Dubai Media City and Dubai Sports City reported buildings shaking.

Residents posted videos on Twitter of items in their flats being shaken by the quake roughly 1,000km away.

They told how some buildings and offices were evacuated as a precaution.

In June 2020, a 5.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres in Iran's southern Fars Province, causing slight tremors in northern parts of the Emirates.

In February that year, residents across the UAE felt the ground shake after a 5.8-magnitude quake struck Iran's Qeshm Island.

Buildings swayed across the country and there were reports of computer monitors shaking.

Such earthquakes do not typically have a significant effect on life in the Emirates, but can sometimes make their presence known if of sufficient strength.