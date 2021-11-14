Dubai and Abu Dhabi feel tremors from 6.2 magnitude quake in Iran

Tremors were felt in Abu Dhabi and Dubai after an earthquake rocked Iran on Sunday.

The impact was also felt in Sharjah.

The 6.2 Magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 4.07pm.

"A 6.2 Magnitude Earthquake on Richter scale is recorded in South of Iran at 4:07PM, according to the NCM “National Seismic Network," the National Meteorology Centre posted on Twitter.

The NCM said the earthquake was "slightly felt in the northern and eastern side of the country without effect'.

Residents in Downtown Dubai as well as in Dubai Media City and Dubai Sports City reporting buildings shaking following the seismic incident.

"I felt the ground shake and the lights were moving," said Varsha Vasant who lives in the D3 area of Dubai.

A number of countries across the region have been affected by the quake.

The UAE has previously felt the after-effects of Earthquakes in Iran.

Tremors were felt in the Emirates after a 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck Iran last June.

Last February, residents across the UAE felt the ground shake after a 5.8-magnitude quake struck Iran's Qeshm Island.

Buildings swayed in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and the Northern Emirates, causing computer monitors to shake.

While on a smaller scale, the country has also been hit by earthquakes.

A 'micro-earthquake' - of 1.9-magnitude - struck Dibba on the UAE's east coast last month.