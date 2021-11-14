T20 World Cup final: Earthquake felt in Dubai before New Zealand v Australia

Cricket was not the main talking point as New Zealand and Australia prepared to face off in the T20 World Cup final in Dubai on Sunday as tremors were felt across the UAE after two earthquakes rocked Iran.

Many residents in Dubai reported buildings shaking following the seismic incident just after 4pm UAE time. However, there were not reports of any incidents at the Dubai International Stadium - the venue of the final.

The match is going ahead as scheduled with Australia and New Zealand both fighting for their first T20 world title.

Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to field first. The Aussies named an unchanged side from their semi-final win over Pakistan.

However, Kane Williamson's New Zealand had one forced change with Tim Seifert taking over the wicketkeeping duties after Devon Conway broke his hand.

The Kiwis are on an incredible run and will be looking to add another feather to their cap. It is the third straight ICC final for the Black Caps after they lost the 2019 50-over World Cup final to England and then outplayed India to win the inaugural Test championship in June.