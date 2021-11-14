New Zealand v Australia: player ratings heading into T20 World Cup final

There will be new T20 champions when the old rivals face off in Dubai on Sunday

Paul Radley
Nov 14, 2021

The performances of Kane Williamson and Steve Smith at the T20 World Cup have been unbecoming of two greats of the game.

Glenn Maxwell’s impact has been limited, and New Zealand will be without one of their leading performers, Devon Conway.

We have rated every player on their World Cup campaigns, to see which side is in better form heading into Sunday’s final at the Dubai International Stadium.

