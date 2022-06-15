Tremors felt in Dubai after 5.9 magnitude earthquake hits Iran

People in Dubai reported feeling tremors on Wednesday morning after an earthquake hit Iran.

A number of people told of their experiences on social media. One Dubai resident said objects in their room started to shake shortly after 10am.

Another Twitter user said their desk chair shook for about 30 seconds.

A 5.9 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Iran at 10.06am on Wednesday.

The National Centre of Meteorology said it was "felt in the UAE" but "without effect".

The UAE has previously experienced the after-effects of earthquakes in Iran.

Tremors are occasionally felt in the UAE, especially if they are larger than magnitude 5.0.

In June 2020, a 5.1-magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 30 kilometres in Iran's southern Fars Province, causing slight tremors in northern parts of the Emirates.

In February that year, residents across the UAE felt the ground shake after a 5.8-magnitude quake struck Iran's Qeshm Island.

Buildings swayed across the country and there were reports of computer monitors shaking.

Such earthquakes do not typically have a significant effect on life in the Emirates, but can sometimes make their presence known if of sufficient strength.

Iran has experienced a high frequency of earthquakes in recent weeks.

It is one of the world’s most seismically active countries.

Since 1900, at least 126,000 people have died in Iran as a result of quakes.

Its deadliest was a 7.4-magnitude quake that occurred in northern Iran in 1990, killing 40,000 people and injuring 300,000. At least 500,000 were left homeless.